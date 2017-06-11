191st Babbacombe Regatta to be held on 10-11 June

Babbacombe Regatta Poster © Babbacombe Corinthian Sailing Club Babbacombe Regatta Poster © Babbacombe Corinthian Sailing Club

by Babbacombe Corinthian Sailing Club today at 11:29 am

The Babbacombe Regatta is steeped in history and was first recorded in 1820. Our regattas are always popular as we sail in one of the countries most picturesque locations.

We warmly welcome visitors to our regattas and try our best to deliver a great mix of sailing and social events. We sail three races including a Silver Dinghy Pursuit Race. Juniors are welcome and this year we host the SWYSA Tera Traveller as part of our regatta.

More information on the Babbacombe Corinthian Sailing Club website.