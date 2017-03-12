Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington 2017 VX One Gold Cup
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails Merlin Rocket M-2R3DL Mainsail
North Sails Merlin Rocket M-2R3DL Mainsail

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Farr 40 John Calvert-Jones National Championship in Sydney - Day 2

by Lisa Ratcliff, Australian Farr 40 media today at 8:25 am 10-12 March 2017

The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill's Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves over three races sailed in view of Sydney's iconic Manly surf beach on day two.

"It was really wild out there," said Hill of Saturday's remnant swell from the week's big seas. "Steering downwind was very very tough - the waves were running faster than the boat and there wasn't enough breeze to catch them up. It was still magnificent offshore and lovely to see the sunshine in Sydney for a change. It was a very exciting day, tonight it's early to bed and it's all on tomorrow!"

Estate Master leads Guido Belgiorno-Nettis' Angophora by two points. A very deliberate plan to keep Belgiorno-Nettis close in the final race, then get inside him and push Angophora out in a port/starboard worked a treat. "We had a good tussle with Guido and he being the sportsman he is congratulated us after racing, then reminded us it's all on again tomorrow.

"Three different winners out there – Estate Master, Zen and Edake - and Zen going from winning a race to last in the next shows how quickly things can change in this fleet," Hill added. He suggested some loud motivational music playing "some modern stuff plus some Rolling Stones" on the way to the Manly Circle racetrack might have tightened-up the crew work.

Boat of the day with scores of 4,2,2 and third overall, three points off second, is Lang Walker's Kokomo.

Gordon Ketelbey's topsy-turvy results mirrored the sea state off Manly. Zen posted a win in race five and followed it up with two shockers. "We are calling it a one-third day," Ketelbey said. "We were absolutely brilliant for the first race and shocking for the second and third. We went the wrong way after getting pushed out. Once you start back, you don't dictate, you go where the other boats send you. Lumpy seas made it hard to steer and right now South Head reef is breaking. There's still a lot left over from the low pressure system," the class president said.

The Australian championship is the final event of the season and today Ketelbey paid tribute to the key organiser. "Our class secretary Jennie Hughes has been superb. She's a very organised and social person who gees up the owner's group and gets them sailing. I really think if we didn't have her the fleet would be smaller. Everyone's enjoyed another terrific season."

Three races were sailed in SW to SE breeze 10-12 knots on the Manly Circle thanks to the host Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron's race committee headed up by Rob Ridley.

The forecast for the final day of racing, Sunday March 12, is north-easterly winds 10-15 knots in the middle of the day increasing to 15-25 knots in the late afternoon. Four final races are scheduled to begin at 1100hrs in Sydney Harbour.

Belgiorno-Nettis' Transfusion, renamed Angophora for his brief return to the one design fleet this season, began winning major Farr 40 trophies in 2009. Over seven years they've amassed an extraordinary six Australian championships, a class dominance Hill's team is keen to halt tomorrow.

Alan and Tom Quick, the father and son combination who have bought Angophora joined in Friday's dock party and cocktail party to meet the other Farr 40 owners and crews. "Given this regatta will be Guido's last with the boat, his contribution to the success of the class over the last nine or more years is definitely worth noting," Tom Quick said.

The 2016/17 Farr 40 Australian series is proudly sponsored by; Hacer Group, Hill PDA & Walker Corporation.

www.farr40.asn.au

Related Articles

Farr 40 Nationals in Sydney day 1
Angophora blitzes the opening day Four races into the Farr 40s' John Calvert-Jones National Championship on Sydney Harbour and an almighty tug-of-war is on between last season's all-conquering team and the current season frontrunner. Posted on 10 Mar Estate Master favourite
For Australian Farr 40 season-ending national title Another win to Martin Hill's Estate Master at the blowy Sydney Harbour Regatta has firmed the Middle Harbour Yacht Club Farr 40 team as favourite for the coveted season-ending national title, named in honour of Australian class pioneer John Calvert-Jones. Posted on 7 Mar Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title overall
Estate Master crowned champion Martin Hill's Estate Master narrowly beat the runner up on the final day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title 2017 that wrapped up on Sydney Harbour in strong sou'east winds. Posted on 12 Feb Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title day 1
Sizzling in Sydney In temperatures 30 degrees plus, Sydney's beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly's famous surf beach on the first day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title the good guys sizzled. Posted on 11 Feb Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title preview
An old foe returns to the Farr 40s A familiar skipper is making his Farr 40 return with an unfamiliar boat name at this weekend's NSW State Title hosted by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club at The Spit, Sydney. Posted on 8 Feb Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy overall
Estate Master King of the Castle again Five wins from six starts easily captured the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design trophy for Martin Hill and his Estate Master team from Sydney, and puts them in a strong position heading into class' NSW and Australian titles in February and March respectively. Posted on 22 Jan Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy day 1
Big swell throws up challenges The skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill and his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class to their advantage on the opening day of the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy. Posted on 21 Jan Newcastle hosting Farr 40s for the first time
With Newcastle One Design Trophy this weekend When the Sydney and Melbourne Farr 40s head to Newcastle this weekend, January 21-22, 2017, to join the local favourite, crews will race on open waters outside Newcastle Harbour, something they have tried for all season. Posted on 18 Jan Rolex Farr 40 Worlds return to Porto Cervo
Yacht Club Costa Smeralda to host 2017 event Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has hosted numerous class events, including the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship in 2003 and 2009. Porto Cervo and YCCS have also conducted several European and Mediterranean regattas for the association. Posted on 15 Jan Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy overall
Narrow victory to Estate Master Jeff Carter's Edake and Martin Hill's Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master's fourth place to Edake's sixth gifting them a narrow series victory. Posted on 18 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy