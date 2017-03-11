Please select your home edition
BACARDI CUP
Bacardi Cup 2017
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013.
1 - Diego Negri
Diego Negri
2 - Xavier Rohart
Xavier Rohart
3 - George Szabo
George Szabo
Top four teams in contention on day 5 of the Bacardi Cup 2017

by Star Sailors League today at 7:40 am 5-11 March 2017

Race Day 5 of the 90th Bacardi Cup Regatta and Race Day 2 of the eighth Annual BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG got off to a slow start today with an onshore postponement for every class. Once racing got underway, regattas were held in a southeasterly breeze that started at 8 knots around 1:30PM and kept steady the entire afternoon.

Key day for the Bacardi Cup leaderboard, it was important to have as much advantage as possible in view of tomorrow's final day. With consistent 8 knots wind, boats were off at 2:15 with a pin start as today's favourite. Diaz/Prada were black-flagged and it was a great disappointment for the World Champion and third placeholder coming in today's regatta.

At the weather mark Doyle/Infelise rounded first followed by Vessella/Trinter and Merkelbach/Lambertenghi in third. At the second gate for the second upwind leg U.S.A. MacCausland/Cheer rounded first followed by Brazilian Demaison/Lopes and Swiss Dannesboe/Bonhoeffer with Frenchmen Rohart/Ponsot on the rise. The currents played a big role and the teams that better understood them were able to make gains.

MacCausland/Cheer were able to hold on to first followed by Doyle/Infelise, Buckingham/Sperry and you guess it, Mendelblatt/Liljedah, Grael/Gonçalves and Rohart/Ponsot in fifth. Once in the cone of the last gate tactics played a big role with an eye on today's race and an eye on the bigger prize.

MacCausland/Cheer rounded first while Mendelblatt/Liljedah, Grael/Gnclaves and Rohart/Ponsot were looking at the bigger picture. With a drag racing to the finish line Charlie Buckingham and Austin Sperry take the gun followed by MacCausland/Cheer, Rohart/Ponsot in third that came up from the mid 20's earlier in the race. "Our boat was perfectly set-up today, clean lines and we kept boat moving nicely." Said Buckingham. " We pointed well, we were just fast!" added Sperry.

As far as the overall standing Mendelblatt/Liljedah are leading with 13 points followed by Rohart/Ponsot with 15 and Szabo/Natucci with 18.

Full results are available at www.starsailors.com/regatta/1076,2017-bacardi-cup-miami-sailing-week while more information on the BACARDI Miami Sailing Week and the 90th BACARDI Cup is available at www.MiamiSailingWeek.com www.BacardiCup.com and www.starsailors.com

Racing on day 5 of the Bacardi Cup 2017 in Miami - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League
Racing on day 5 of the Bacardi Cup 2017 in Miami - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League

