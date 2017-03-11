Please select your home edition
Seek the furthest horizon with Gill's new OS1

by Gill today at 10:11 am 11 March 2017

Stronger. Lighter. More manoeuvrable. The new OS1 is re-engineered to show no compromise against an extreme offshore environment.

A 4-layer fabric with a re-imagined outer shell has resulted in the most durable, waterproof garment we’ve ever made. It’s the ultimate in offshore defence.

Be the first to wear the ultimate offshore defence »

OS1 JACKETS


Already an extremely accomplished jacket, the new OS1 has been improved further. With men's and women's specific designs for the ultimate fit.

  • 10% lighter, more flexible and softer
  • 15% increase in abrasion resistance
  • New Ocean Active Hood with a zippered closure for easy stow / access
  • New Anti-corrosion YKK AquaGuard® zippers

Men's OS1 Jacket

£425.00

Women's OS1 Jacket
£425.00

OS1 TROUSERS


With a men's and women's specific fit, the OS1 Trousers combine perfectly to make the ultimate offshore defence outfit.

  • 10% lighter, more flexible and softer
  • 15% increase in abrasion resistance
  • Drop seat function on Women’s
  • Reinforced seat and knees

Men's OS1 Trousers
£325.00

Women's OS1 Trousers

£325.00

ESSENTIAL ADD ONS


Combine the OS1 with the Crosswind Jacket and Salopettes as a high performance windproof mid-layer that can also be worn as an outer layer in lighter conditions.


Add a pair of our Performance Breathable boots and you’ll be fully ready for action.

Crosswind Jacket
£155.0?0

Crosswind Salopettes

£155.00

Performance Breathable Boots

£169.00

VIEW THE OS1 RANGE


Gill is the trading name of Douglas Gill International Ltd. Registered in England No 1967176.
Registered office: Manor House Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 1LR, UK.

