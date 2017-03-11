Seek the furthest horizon with Gill's new OS1
11 March 2017
Stronger. Lighter. More manoeuvrable. The new OS1 is re-engineered
to show no compromise against an extreme offshore environment.
A 4-layer fabric with a re-imagined outer shell has resulted in the
most durable, waterproof garment we’ve ever made. It’s the ultimate in offshore
defence.
Be the first to wear the ultimate offshore defence »
Already an extremely accomplished jacket, the new OS1 has been improved further. With men's and women's specific designs for the ultimate fit.
- 10% lighter, more flexible and softer
- 15% increase in abrasion resistance
- New Ocean Active Hood with a zippered closure for easy stow / access
- New Anti-corrosion YKK AquaGuard® zippers
With a men's and women's specific fit, the OS1 Trousers combine perfectly to make the ultimate offshore defence outfit.
- 10% lighter, more flexible and softer
- 15% increase in abrasion resistance
- Drop seat function on Women’s
- Reinforced seat and knees
Combine the OS1 with the Crosswind Jacket and Salopettes as a high performance windproof mid-layer that can also be worn as an outer layer in lighter conditions.
Add a pair of our Performance Breathable boots and you’ll be fully ready for action.
