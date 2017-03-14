Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Mar Greece 728

All-change for Solva Sailing Club thanks to Sunsail's 'Funding the Future'

by Mark Jardine today at 1:01 pm 14 March 2017
Kids sailing at Solva Sailing Club © SSC

Solva Sailing Club is a tiny club which aims to encourage more people, particularly youngsters, to take up sailing. They are based in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, surrounded by some of the most beautiful and unspoilt coastal waters in the UK.

The club offers taster sessions for local schoolchildren, and follow-up development for keen youngsters who are looking to get into sailing. Until now the lack of changing facilities and storage lockers has held the club back.

Helen Hughes put in an application for Sunsail's innovative 'Funding the Future' competition, aimed at helping clubs increase participation in sailing, and at the London Boat Show it was announced that Solva Sailing Club had won! The club is using the £5,000 award to create the new changing facilities.

Despite being a very small club in a village with a total population of just 855, Solva has produced regular members of the Welsh and GB Topper and Laser Squads and a number of champion sailors. Currently one sailor is in the full GBR Laser squad and another is coaching promising young sailors at a national level.

We spoke to Piers Beckett, Vice-Chairman of Solva Sailing Club about what the award meant to the club:

"We take complete beginners out sailing from the local primary schools and hold regular taster sessions at the club in the six Optimist dinghies, three Toppers and a Wayfarer that we have. We've found that the kids start in Opis, then progress to Toppers where some get involved in the local youth racing circuit, and from there they move onto the RYA Cymru-Wales training where they progress as far as they want to go in the sport. We don't push people to race and we don't hold regular races, but what we do is lend boats and provide support for any children who want to move on in their sailing.

"We now have a nucleus of parents who've gone through the process and they are now providing the support for the next generation of sailors, which makes a very big difference.

"We try to keep things very simple and don't have many overheads as a club, which keeps membership cheap. We're much more interested in members who will come and help out at the club.

"Solva Boatowners' Association have been extremely accommodating to us, and the changing rooms that we are creating are displacing some of their members' lockers. They've been very supportive of the idea."

As part of the Funding the Future prize, Round the World Yachtswoman and Sunsail Ambassador Dee Caffari will be giving a talk at the club and Piers told us what interest this has generated:

"It's been quite phenomenal. We have 90 people already signed up to come and I think it's going to be quite a large local event. We have one or two local sailors who cruise quite seriously and they've generated a lot of interest in the talk. It's a very active village and if something's going on they want to know about it and come along and I think it'll make quite a big difference."

Solva Sailing Club is helping bring up the next generation of sailors, coaches and volunteers who will continue bringing people into the sport. Clubs like this, and the volunteers who run them, truly are the life-blood of our sport.

Kids sailing at Solva Sailing Club - photo © SSC
Kids sailing at Solva Sailing Club - photo © SSC

Related Articles

We speak to Team Dylan Squared
Team Allen RS Feva sailors We spoke to Dylan Collingbourne and Dylan McPherson, who together are Team Dylan Squared, on the Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their sailing in the RS Feva, their previous sailing in RS Teras and being part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Mar Alan Hillman introduces the F101
Video interview at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Alan Hillman talks about the F101 foiling dinghy on the Harken stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. The F101 is designed to be a foiler for everyone and has been a collaborative effort. Posted on 10 Mar Cadet World Champions!
We speak to Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson We spoke to Cadet World Champions Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their win, and they were also presented with the crystal trophy for best British boat at the Championship by the International Class Chairman. Posted on 10 Mar Steve Cockerill talks on Rooster's new products
Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more! We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes. Posted on 9 Mar The Wildwind Difference
We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more. Posted on 8 Mar First look at the Lennon THINNAIR foiling Moth
We speak to Mike Lennon at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The THINИAIR is Lennon's new International Moth and includes some great design features and meticulous attention details. We speak to Mike Lennon to get all the details. Posted on 6 Mar Flying 10 wins Concours d'Elegance
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 The Flying 10, an Uffa Fox singlehanded dinghy design from 1949 and the smallest of his 'Flying' series of keelboats, has won the 2017 Concours d'Elegance at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Posted on 4 Mar Dinghy Rope's first day at the Dinghy Show
We talk to Andrew Dowley about his day We caught up with Andrew Dowley, founder of Dinghy Rope, about his first morning of exhibiting at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017. The stand was crowed with customers and were snapping some of the offers and bargains to be had! Posted on 4 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Interview with Andrew Dowley
The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life. Posted on 23 Feb

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy