Always popluar with charterers in Tortola, our 444 catamaran's four cabins and convertible saloon has a maximum of 10 berths. Ideal for cruising in comfort in the serene British Virgin Islands.

Time flies. Before you know it, summer will be over. Be master of the seasons and maximise sun and sea by booking a winter escape to the BVI today. Call us now to get your pick of the Sunsail fleet, so by the time the cooler months roll in, you’ll be off chasing a new horizon.

Delve deeper into the Ionian Islands. Read our destination guide of top sailing tips.

Our Sunsail 33i is dependable and responsive, ideal for manoeuvring busy Mediterranean harbours. The 33's two cabins will happily accommodate a family and a convertible saloon increases the maximum number of berths to six.

One the greenest Greek islands, olive tree-carpeted Corfu is more traditional than other holiday honeypots. Remote inland roads have barely been updated since the 1800s, so we say, all the more reason to stick to the coast. Set sail in July and August for excellent sailing conditions owing to prevailing north-westerly winds, and a thoroughly warmed up sea.

Watch the America's Cup in Bermuda

Charter with Sunsail partner Britannia Hospitality Unique Britannia Hospitality day spectator package at the America's Cup. A week's bareboat charter in Grenada with Yacht Damage Waiver and fuel. ATOL protected flights from the UK to Grenada, on to Bermuda and returning to UK.

Write your own Greek odyssey

Go your own way with Sunsail One of the world's oldest cities, Athens' location in Southern Greece made it an important gateway to Europe, Asia and Africa. Today, Athens remains beloved of sailors for much the same reason.

Sunsail sponsor Southampton Sailing Week

Stepping on board as an official event partner Sunsail has thrown its support behind Southampton Sailing Week, stepping on board as an official event partner.

Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail

New Mallorca flotilla for 2017 For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017.

Happy Christmas from Sunsail Events!

Some sparkling treats for you to celebrate the festive season To celebrate the festive season, we have some sparkling treats for you. And remember, if you've left your shopping a little bit late, we can do gift vouchers and email them straight to you!

Get your Funding the Future entry in

For Sunsail's new competition for clubs Sailing is much more accessible than you might think, and there are hundreds of friendly clubs around the UK devoted to getting people on the water and driving the sport forward.

New and unique event for the world of rugby

Launched by Wooden Spoon and Sunsail Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby, and Sunsail, the leading sailing company in the UK, have formed an exciting partnership to launch a brand new and unique event for the world of rugby.

Give the Gift of Sailing this Christmas

Why not buy a sailing course gift voucher? We think it's a great idea to give an experience for Christmas, so why not give the gift of learning to sail. Sunsail has 25 destinations worldwide, so when you learn to sail, the world is your oyster!

Gill Sunsail Racing Series Final

David Guerreiro and team take victory at the third attempt Saturday 12th November saw the conclusion of the 2016 Sunsail Racing Series, supported by Gill and Chilgrove Gin.