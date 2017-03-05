D-Zero class reflect on a great RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by D-Zero Class Association

The 4th and 5th March 2017 saw the largest non-sailing dinghy event in the UK take place at Alexandra Palace. With a stand staffed by friendly and enthusiastic owners ready to greet people, the D-Zero class were ready to meet and greet an extol the virtues of the boat and the class. With the current UK National Champions new boat on the stand with a custom coloured deck moulding there were plenty of question about colours and what colours were available.

Also on display was the new lifting rudder assembly. Launched late in 2016 in response to comments from both boat owners and potential boat owners this was developed by Suntouched Sailboats and Devoti Sailing as a direct replacement for the standard cassette rudder. it is available as an option on a new boat and as a separate assembly for existing boats.

Saturday was the busier of the 2 days and included Nigel Austin collecting prizes for the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series events where he was 2nd in the Most Improved category. Nigel also received a special award which was awarded by GJW Direct, Sailjuice and Tim Olin for his achievement of attending every event (one of only 2 competitors to do so) and having a positive and enthusiastic attitude (even when things were not going his way). He also collected the Class Winners prize on behalf of Ian Morgan who was first D-Zero but who could not attend the show on Saturday. Then Mandy Sweet, the class secretary, was interviewed by VR Sport Media for their Dinghy Show video.

On Sunday the show was much quieter but the stand was still very busy for most of the day with the team taking enquiries for demo sails and answering questions as well as catching up with friends and fellow D-Zero owners and finding a little time to do some shopping and look around the show.

So on the whole it was a successful show for the Class with lots of interest in the boat and secondhand demand particularly high at present prompting a few current owners to trade up to new boats. If you are thinking on joining the class then do take a look at the class website by clicking here or find us on social media we have an active Facebook group and twitter feed (@DevotiZero).

The class would also like to pass their thanks on to those who were involved in organising the stand for the show: