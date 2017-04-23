Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A4771 Through Deck Fairlead
Allen A4771 Through Deck Fairlead
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

And we're off! Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series kicks off this Sunday

by Louise Nicholls today at 11:40 am 12,19,26 March & 2,9,23 April 2017
2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series team © Andrew Adams / Close Hauled Photography

Over 100 boats will be competing in the first race of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series this Sunday in the Solent on the UK's south coast. 60 excellent trophies and other prizes are up for grabs for class winners and other podium placed boats.

Racing kicks off at around 10.00am depending on the class with Black Group starts in the vicinity of the Royal Southern buoy and White Group starts in the area Bramble Bank/Lee-on-Solent/Ryde Middle.

Details on the class splits are available on the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series website www.warsashspringseries.org.uk together with all other race information.

Title sponsor Helly Hansen has once again generously provided the Series with fabulous prizes; this year its sailing jackets and trousers from their HP Foil line, perfect for those of you who enjoy in-shore sailing, and Helly Hansen roll top sailing bags are up for grabs. And of course, the ultimate prize - the stunning Helly Hansen Trophy, won by IRC2 Sunrise last year.

Emma Russell, Marketing Manager for Helly Hansen for the UK, Ireland and Benelux, comments, "We are once again delighted to be the title sponsor for the Warsash Spring Series. The Spring Series provides a great platform for our brand to work with the UK's sailing community, from professional sailors to amateur enthusiasts. It's important for everyone to be kept warm, dry and protected at sea, and through our partnership we can ensure they can experience their "Alive" moments whilst competing. We're looking forward to the start of the Series and wish all competitors the best of luck!"

Despite 30 knots of wind, torrential rain & hailstones the Race Management Team ran their annual practice day last Sunday (5 March). This gives the team a chance to check that the systems and processes are robust, that safety procedures are understood by all and that there are no problems with the boats or equipment.

Commodore Warsash Sailing Club, Derek Morland "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday; old hands and newcomers alike. Bottles of champagne will be awarded to the class winners at the post racing get together held at the Warsash Sailing Club – but you must be there to collect it! Don't forget there are drinks at the bar and food after the racing and during the prize giving. See you out on the water – or in the bar!".

Sunrise - 2016 winner Helly Hansen Trophy - photo © Iain McLuckie
Sunrise - 2016 winner Helly Hansen Trophy - photo © Iain McLuckie

Related Articles

Entry open for Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series
Racing runs for six Sundays starting on 12th March The 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series will run over the following six Sundays this year: 12,19 & 26 March and 2,9 & 23 April. Don't forget early bird entries received by Saturday 18th February will enjoy a discounted entry fee. Posted on 12 Jan Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 22 Sep 2016 RS400 Southern Tour at Warsash
The Oakeys win via 5 bullets A light and sunny weekend was what the RS400 fleet driving down to Warsash was expecting for the next part of the Rooster Sailing 2ndhanddinghies.com RS400 Southern event (Saturday only), and the open on Sunday. Posted on 20 Jul 2016 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 6
Tricky conditions for the finale The final Sunday of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring proved to be a tricky day's racing when the wind ignored the forecast and dished up between 5 and 20 plus knots, with big and cold down blast gusts which switched direction by up to 30 degrees. Posted on 26 Apr 2016 Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship
Synchronised broaching on the final weekend The second and final weekend (23/24 April) of racing in the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship had a bitter wind chill, sunshine and cloud, shifty winds and some cracking racing! Posted on 26 Apr 2016 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 5
All to play for heading into the final day Peter Bateson, Series Chairman "The competition in some of the Black Group classes has really heated up now with many boats which had been leading the series in their class finding themselves in second place this week." Posted on 19 Apr 2016 Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship
Tight racing on the first weekend 110 boats competing, around 850 people on the water and 50 race starts on the first weekend (16/17 April) of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship. Posted on 19 Apr 2016 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 4
Crews work hard on windy day Crews and skippers alike had their work cut out with a SE to ESE wind of 19-24 knots, gusting 28-29 knots and a big spring tide in the Solent on Sunday 10 April, the fourth day of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series. Posted on 12 Apr 2016 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 3
Results begin to take shape Day 3's racing again saw light to medium conditions, warmer than the previous Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series race but overcast. Posted on 5 Apr 2016 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 2
Black Group hots up on a cold day By the end of racing on Sunday 20 March, each Black Group class had a different a class winner to the first day of racing last week, showing there is some hot competition in the classes even if the temperature was distinctly cold. Posted on 22 Mar 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy