And we're off! Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series kicks off this Sunday

by Louise Nicholls today at 11:40 am

Over 100 boats will be competing in the first race of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series this Sunday in the Solent on the UK's south coast. 60 excellent trophies and other prizes are up for grabs for class winners and other podium placed boats.

Racing kicks off at around 10.00am depending on the class with Black Group starts in the vicinity of the Royal Southern buoy and White Group starts in the area Bramble Bank/Lee-on-Solent/Ryde Middle.

Details on the class splits are available on the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series website www.warsashspringseries.org.uk together with all other race information.

Title sponsor Helly Hansen has once again generously provided the Series with fabulous prizes; this year its sailing jackets and trousers from their HP Foil line, perfect for those of you who enjoy in-shore sailing, and Helly Hansen roll top sailing bags are up for grabs. And of course, the ultimate prize - the stunning Helly Hansen Trophy, won by IRC2 Sunrise last year.

Emma Russell, Marketing Manager for Helly Hansen for the UK, Ireland and Benelux, comments, "We are once again delighted to be the title sponsor for the Warsash Spring Series. The Spring Series provides a great platform for our brand to work with the UK's sailing community, from professional sailors to amateur enthusiasts. It's important for everyone to be kept warm, dry and protected at sea, and through our partnership we can ensure they can experience their "Alive" moments whilst competing. We're looking forward to the start of the Series and wish all competitors the best of luck!"

Despite 30 knots of wind, torrential rain & hailstones the Race Management Team ran their annual practice day last Sunday (5 March). This gives the team a chance to check that the systems and processes are robust, that safety procedures are understood by all and that there are no problems with the boats or equipment.

Commodore Warsash Sailing Club, Derek Morland "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday; old hands and newcomers alike. Bottles of champagne will be awarded to the class winners at the post racing get together held at the Warsash Sailing Club – but you must be there to collect it! Don't forget there are drinks at the bar and food after the racing and during the prize giving. See you out on the water – or in the bar!".