Alan Hillman introduces the F101

The F101 on the Harken stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com The F101 on the Harken stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

by Mark Jardine & Tom Gruitt today at 1:30 pm

Alan Hillman talks about the F101 foiling dinghy on the Harken stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show.

The F101 is designed to be a foiler for everyone and has been a collaborative effort, designed by Ron Price, built by White Formula, with input from Harken, Hyde Sails and Selden working together with Alan & Jerry Hill. Development and testing has taken place at Mar Menor in Spain.

Find out more at www.foiling101.com