Cadet World Champions! We speak to Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson
by Mark Jardine & Tom Gruitt today at 10:25 am
4 March 2017
Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson win 50th Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires © Ian Harris
We spoke to Cadet World Champions Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their win, and they were also presented with the crystal trophy for best British boat at the Championship by the International Class Chairman, Jan Martin Wilschut.
