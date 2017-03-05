Please select your home edition
Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Overall

by Martin Pavey today at 7:11 am 5 March 2017

The series of 18 races was completed on Sunday 5th March with all races sailed but over seven weeks rather than the scheduled nine Sundays, one week being lost to 'no wind' and another due to 'icing'.

It what will perhaps be remembered as a light wind series (with only the last two weekend having any significant breeze) by the 123 paid entries with 117 boats appearing at one time or another. There will more number crunching for the overall report, but suffice to say that the maximum number out racing on the water on any one day was around 80 boats and this was more than enough to keep the safety and race teams busy. Next year we are promised a new committee boat and while this is welcome we do not see any significant changes to what appears to be a successful race and series format.

A new feature that was introduced but never used was the 'significantly dropping breeze average lap coefficient multiplier' – a name change and suitable acronym appreciated – this was to be brought in to address those times when the race leaders are made to sail additional laps in a near non-existent breeze when their competitors have packed up and gone home. To date there has not been a request for the inverse rule to be invoked, although on the penultimate weekend when we were joined by the 420s at the Eastern Winter Championships they had the benefit of a significantly increasing breeze! Patent pending.

The final day dawned, big blue East Anglian sky, sun out, Spring-like ....... oh how we should have sailed at 9am....... and then true to the forecast rain and strong winds arrived as the course was laid - now it can be told that as the briefing was underway gusts of 35+ knots were being recorded in Harwich Harbour all of 5 miles away. With the promise of even worse weather for the back-to-back racing, some were seen to pack up early, but with a promise of a prize-giving and possible glory 50 boats took to the water for what was better sailing than anticipated and even a dropping in strength. To those who left early they missed a good couple of sails and with the sun coming out for the prize giving a dry time in a weak sun for boat packing away.

An acknowledgement is due to all the competitors (and friends and family), race and support teams, cafe staff and the Alton Water Centre team for making this once again a very successful and enjoyable series.

Congratulations to all the winners and no less importantly to all those who took part. A big "thank you" to our series sponsor 'Fox's Marine and Country' that provided substantial number of vouchers alongside the Alton Water pottery for the 28 'winners' across 5 fleets with a few miscellaneous awards. New this year was 'best club and for this DSV Transport presented hoodies and hats to the top three from the best club.

Plan and get that decorating done in time for the next series – 9 Sundays (18 races) starting on Sunday 7th January 2018. Book early to avoid disappointment!

Fleet by fleet:

Fast

The Phantoms win out! Bob Portway finished on top of the podium followed by the Merlin Rocket of Frances Gifford and Charlotte Stewart who lacked any flexibility in dropping race scores having to discard six DNCs. Places 3 and 4 and then 5 and 6 were only separated by a few points and were filled respectively with Phantoms and RS300s. A 21 boat fleet made up of Phantoms, Merlins, RS300s and a single Fireball had exceptionally close racing on the water and also for the last few weeks the challenge of sailing through the line as the last scheduled start was underway.

Asymmetrics

This was an exceptional result for David Conlon and Sarah Bines in their RS200 leading the series from the very first race and counting ten firsts and two seconds to take them into a 19 point lead over their club compatriots Ed Gibbons and Rebecca Bines. This was an RS benefit series with 200s taking the first four places with the two Feva XLs following in fifth and sixth. A late RET rather than DNC on collecting the sign off sheets caused a minor change post prize-giving – our apologies. Not a good year for the 400s.

There were 23 different starters in what is now a popular class and established fleet.

Lasers

This was the largest fleet with 31 boats of which 14 were Radials. The top three (two Standards and one Radial) were always leading the series if at times having mixed results on the water in what was a very competitive fleet. Rheanna Pavey only took the overall lead on what was the last race of the series in a Radial, just pipping Pete Kyne who was followed in by Graham Ireland. A good mix of experience, age and enthusiasm made for some good racing.

Medium

Twenty eight boats took part with no dominant class other than 5 Larks who were joined by a few Finns and a couple of 420s, Solos and OKs as well as a sprinkling of other classes. The Larks once again took the top prizes and a 420 making it a Waldringfield 1,2,3 and taking the 'Best Club' award (scored on overall handicap positions). Well done to Alan Krailing and Katie Spark as well as Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook in their Larks and Archie Penn and Ben Warrington in the leading 420 coming in third in this fleet.

Alan Krailing and Katie Sparks in their Series winning Lark on day 8 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
Alan Krailing and Katie Sparks in their Series winning Lark on day 8 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees

Slow

This was a week in week out Topper vs Cadets (with apologies to the occasional Oppie and Tera). The results were largely dependent on wind and absence due to training sessions – both of which didn't favour the Cadets. The Toppers of Euan Harris and Richard Townley took the first two places with Lucie Nunn and Eloise Mayhew in their Cadet in 3rd overall. A good turnout of 17 boats has room for more – tell your friends and bring them along in 2018.

Overall

This is a sought after prize. An overall best performance across 117 boats on handicap and with 5 different class/rigs in the top five places it shows no favours and actually at times re-works the fleet positions – handicap racing at is best!

In finishing order were the Lark of Alan Krailing and Katie Spark, RS200 of David Conlon and Sarah Bines, Pete Kyne in a Laser Standard and Rheanna Pavey in Laser Radial with Bob Portway in a Phantom in fifth place. Honours to, respectively, the Medium, Asymmetrics, Lasers and Fast Fleet – well balanced across the fleets other than for the Slow whose best placed was at 26th – a light wind series to their detriment?

More photos from the final day of the series can be found here.

See full fleet results here and overall results here.

The prize winners in the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
The prize winners in the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees

The Frostbite Series 2017 Final Positions and Points:

PosHelmCrewClubClassR17R18Pts
Fast
1Bob Portway AWSCPhantom1424
2Frances GiffordCharlotte StewartRanelagh SCMerlin Rocket5233
3Paul Church AWSCPhantom4543
4Matt House AWSCPhantom2147
5Adam Peak AWSCRS3003353
6Mark Peak AWSCRS30057
Asymmetrics
1David ConlonSarah BinesBrightlingsea SCRS2004214
2Ed GibbonsRebecca BinesBrightlingsea SCRS2003533
3Ben AlexanderClare WilliamsDeben YCRS2005453
4Cameron HarrisPatrick BrayAWSCRS2003359
5Matthew TaylorWill CarronAWSCRS Feva XL1986
6Joshua DaviesJack OakleyAWSCRS Feva XL87.5
Laser
1Rheanna Pavey AWSCRadial3225
2Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SCStandard51028
3Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YCStandard9838
4Mark Schofield AWSCStandard70
5Ben Powell AWSCStandard41172
6Graham Eeles  Standard74
7Harry Wallhead AWSCRadial81
Medium
1Alan KrailingKatie SparkWaldringfield SCLark5116
2Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SCLark7335
3Archie PennBen WarringtonWaldringfield SC4201741
4Robert Laurie RYASolo4550
5Will Patten AWSCFinn3563
6Emily MitchellRebecca MitchellAWSC4208470.5
Slow
1Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SCTopper1124
2Richard Townley AWSCTopper3425
3Lucie NunnEloise MayhewWaldringfield SCCadet6753
3Hazell WhittleEthan DaveyWaldringfield SCCadet9955
4Charlotte LeighToby BushWaldringfield SCCadet7856
5Alexandros Nikoloudakis AWSCTopper5357
Overall
1Alan KrailingKatie SparkWaldringfield SCLark  54
2David ConlonSarah BinesBrightlingsea SCRS200  89
3Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SCStandard  89.5
4Rheanna Pavey AWSCRadial  92
5Bob Portway AWSCPhantom  103.5
6Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SCLark  111
7Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YCStandard  111
8Frances GiffordCharlotte StewartRanelagh SCMerlin Rocket  135
9Archie PennBen WarringtonWaldringfield SC420  135.5
10Robert Laurie RYASolo  168.5

Best Club

This is the added scores of the top three boats from the same club from the overall race results. A new award for this year taking a team prize from our secondary sponsor – DSV Transport.

PosClubPtsBoat 1Boat 2Boat 3
1Waldringfield SC300Alan Krailing / Katie SparkHarry Pynn / Gemma CookArchie Penn / Ben Warrington
2Brightlingsea SC358David Conlon / Sarah BinesPete KyneEd Gibbons / Rebecca Bines
3Alton Water SC363Rheanna Pavey Bob PortwayMatthew House

Other awards:

1st Lady Helm, Rheanna Pavey, Radial
Perseverance, Didge Everett, Finn
Best placed/unplaced, Graham Eeles, Standard
Overall Winner, Alan Krailing & Katie Spark, Lark

Is this the elusive Slavonian red-eyed grebe on day 8 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
Is this the elusive Slavonian red-eyed grebe on day 8 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees

