Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Overall

by Martin Pavey today at 7:11 am

The series of 18 races was completed on Sunday 5th March with all races sailed but over seven weeks rather than the scheduled nine Sundays, one week being lost to 'no wind' and another due to 'icing'.

It what will perhaps be remembered as a light wind series (with only the last two weekend having any significant breeze) by the 123 paid entries with 117 boats appearing at one time or another. There will more number crunching for the overall report, but suffice to say that the maximum number out racing on the water on any one day was around 80 boats and this was more than enough to keep the safety and race teams busy. Next year we are promised a new committee boat and while this is welcome we do not see any significant changes to what appears to be a successful race and series format.

A new feature that was introduced but never used was the 'significantly dropping breeze average lap coefficient multiplier' – a name change and suitable acronym appreciated – this was to be brought in to address those times when the race leaders are made to sail additional laps in a near non-existent breeze when their competitors have packed up and gone home. To date there has not been a request for the inverse rule to be invoked, although on the penultimate weekend when we were joined by the 420s at the Eastern Winter Championships they had the benefit of a significantly increasing breeze! Patent pending.

The final day dawned, big blue East Anglian sky, sun out, Spring-like ....... oh how we should have sailed at 9am....... and then true to the forecast rain and strong winds arrived as the course was laid - now it can be told that as the briefing was underway gusts of 35+ knots were being recorded in Harwich Harbour all of 5 miles away. With the promise of even worse weather for the back-to-back racing, some were seen to pack up early, but with a promise of a prize-giving and possible glory 50 boats took to the water for what was better sailing than anticipated and even a dropping in strength. To those who left early they missed a good couple of sails and with the sun coming out for the prize giving a dry time in a weak sun for boat packing away.

An acknowledgement is due to all the competitors (and friends and family), race and support teams, cafe staff and the Alton Water Centre team for making this once again a very successful and enjoyable series.

Congratulations to all the winners and no less importantly to all those who took part. A big "thank you" to our series sponsor 'Fox's Marine and Country' that provided substantial number of vouchers alongside the Alton Water pottery for the 28 'winners' across 5 fleets with a few miscellaneous awards. New this year was 'best club and for this DSV Transport presented hoodies and hats to the top three from the best club.

Plan and get that decorating done in time for the next series – 9 Sundays (18 races) starting on Sunday 7th January 2018. Book early to avoid disappointment!

Fleet by fleet:

Fast

The Phantoms win out! Bob Portway finished on top of the podium followed by the Merlin Rocket of Frances Gifford and Charlotte Stewart who lacked any flexibility in dropping race scores having to discard six DNCs. Places 3 and 4 and then 5 and 6 were only separated by a few points and were filled respectively with Phantoms and RS300s. A 21 boat fleet made up of Phantoms, Merlins, RS300s and a single Fireball had exceptionally close racing on the water and also for the last few weeks the challenge of sailing through the line as the last scheduled start was underway.

Asymmetrics

This was an exceptional result for David Conlon and Sarah Bines in their RS200 leading the series from the very first race and counting ten firsts and two seconds to take them into a 19 point lead over their club compatriots Ed Gibbons and Rebecca Bines. This was an RS benefit series with 200s taking the first four places with the two Feva XLs following in fifth and sixth. A late RET rather than DNC on collecting the sign off sheets caused a minor change post prize-giving – our apologies. Not a good year for the 400s.

There were 23 different starters in what is now a popular class and established fleet.

Lasers

This was the largest fleet with 31 boats of which 14 were Radials. The top three (two Standards and one Radial) were always leading the series if at times having mixed results on the water in what was a very competitive fleet. Rheanna Pavey only took the overall lead on what was the last race of the series in a Radial, just pipping Pete Kyne who was followed in by Graham Ireland. A good mix of experience, age and enthusiasm made for some good racing.

Medium

Twenty eight boats took part with no dominant class other than 5 Larks who were joined by a few Finns and a couple of 420s, Solos and OKs as well as a sprinkling of other classes. The Larks once again took the top prizes and a 420 making it a Waldringfield 1,2,3 and taking the 'Best Club' award (scored on overall handicap positions). Well done to Alan Krailing and Katie Spark as well as Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook in their Larks and Archie Penn and Ben Warrington in the leading 420 coming in third in this fleet.

Slow

This was a week in week out Topper vs Cadets (with apologies to the occasional Oppie and Tera). The results were largely dependent on wind and absence due to training sessions – both of which didn't favour the Cadets. The Toppers of Euan Harris and Richard Townley took the first two places with Lucie Nunn and Eloise Mayhew in their Cadet in 3rd overall. A good turnout of 17 boats has room for more – tell your friends and bring them along in 2018.

Overall

This is a sought after prize. An overall best performance across 117 boats on handicap and with 5 different class/rigs in the top five places it shows no favours and actually at times re-works the fleet positions – handicap racing at is best!

In finishing order were the Lark of Alan Krailing and Katie Spark, RS200 of David Conlon and Sarah Bines, Pete Kyne in a Laser Standard and Rheanna Pavey in Laser Radial with Bob Portway in a Phantom in fifth place. Honours to, respectively, the Medium, Asymmetrics, Lasers and Fast Fleet – well balanced across the fleets other than for the Slow whose best placed was at 26th – a light wind series to their detriment?

More photos from the final day of the series can be found here.

See full fleet results here and overall results here.

The Frostbite Series 2017 Final Positions and Points:

Pos Helm Crew Club Class R17 R18 Pts Fast 1 Bob Portway AWSC Phantom 1 4 24 2 Frances Gifford Charlotte Stewart Ranelagh SC Merlin Rocket 5 2 33 3 Paul Church AWSC Phantom 4 5 43 4 Matt House AWSC Phantom 2 1 47 5 Adam Peak AWSC RS300 3 3 53 6 Mark Peak AWSC RS300 ‑ ‑ 57 Asymmetrics 1 David Conlon Sarah Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 4 2 14 2 Ed Gibbons Rebecca Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 3 5 33 3 Ben Alexander Clare Williams Deben YC RS200 5 4 53 4 Cameron Harris Patrick Bray AWSC RS200 3 3 59 5 Matthew Taylor Will Carron AWSC RS Feva XL 1 9 86 6 Joshua Davies Jack Oakley AWSC RS Feva XL ‑ ‑ 87.5 Laser 1 Rheanna Pavey AWSC Radial 3 2 25 2 Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SC Standard 5 10 28 3 Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YC Standard 9 8 38 4 Mark Schofield AWSC Standard ‑ ‑ 70 5 Ben Powell AWSC Standard 4 11 72 6 Graham Eeles Standard ‑ ‑ 74 7 Harry Wallhead AWSC Radial ‑ ‑ 81 Medium 1 Alan Krailing Katie Spark Waldringfield SC Lark 5 1 16 2 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC Lark 7 3 35 3 Archie Penn Ben Warrington Waldringfield SC 420 1 7 41 4 Robert Laurie RYA Solo 4 5 50 5 Will Patten AWSC Finn 3 5 63 6 Emily Mitchell Rebecca Mitchell AWSC 420 8 4 70.5 Slow 1 Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SC Topper 1 1 24 2 Richard Townley AWSC Topper 3 4 25 3 Lucie Nunn Eloise Mayhew Waldringfield SC Cadet 6 7 53 3 Hazell Whittle Ethan Davey Waldringfield SC Cadet 9 9 55 4 Charlotte Leigh Toby Bush Waldringfield SC Cadet 7 8 56 5 Alexandros Nikoloudakis AWSC Topper 5 3 57 Overall 1 Alan Krailing Katie Spark Waldringfield SC Lark 54 2 David Conlon Sarah Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 89 3 Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SC Standard 89.5 4 Rheanna Pavey AWSC Radial 92 5 Bob Portway AWSC Phantom 103.5 6 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC Lark 111 7 Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YC Standard 111 8 Frances Gifford Charlotte Stewart Ranelagh SC Merlin Rocket 135 9 Archie Penn Ben Warrington Waldringfield SC 420 135.5 10 Robert Laurie RYA Solo 168.5

Best Club

This is the added scores of the top three boats from the same club from the overall race results. A new award for this year taking a team prize from our secondary sponsor – DSV Transport.

Pos Club Pts Boat 1 Boat 2 Boat 3 1 Waldringfield SC 300 Alan Krailing / Katie Spark Harry Pynn / Gemma Cook Archie Penn / Ben Warrington 2 Brightlingsea SC 358 David Conlon / Sarah Bines Pete Kyne Ed Gibbons / Rebecca Bines 3 Alton Water SC 363 Rheanna Pavey Bob Portway Matthew House

Other awards:

1st Lady Helm, Rheanna Pavey, Radial

Perseverance, Didge Everett, Finn

Best placed/unplaced, Graham Eeles, Standard

Overall Winner, Alan Krailing & Katie Spark, Lark