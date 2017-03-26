Please select your home edition
FirstBank helps 2017 St. Thomas International Regatta Go Green

by Carol Bareuther today at 10:02 pm 24-26 March 2017

Organizers of the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), set for March 24 to 26, are pleased to announce that FirstBank will provide major sponsorship in support of the 2017 regatta. FirstBank provides a full range of financial services to individual, commercial and corporate clients and has 12 branches and 29 ATM locations across the US and British Virgin Islands.

At FirstBank, to Think First, Think Green means embracing the tremendous responsibility they have, as leaders in the industry, to use their strength, talents, resources and technologies to better the communities they serve.

"FirstBank is determined to work hard to find solutions that will help protect our environment and its future, like using reusable water bottles and choosing a reusable bag for shopping and carrying groceries. In keeping with this initiative, FirstBank will donate reusable water bottles to the Regatta for distribution to all their participants. In addition, from March 20th FirstBank will distribute reusable shopping bags in all USVI branches in light of the recent plastic bag ban across the territory," says Victor Santiago, senior vice president, ECR business director.

FirstBank has been a part of the Virgin Islands' community since 1962. It is the financial company's mission to serve as a 'One Stop Shop' for all consumers and businesses in the territorial market. In staying true to its motto, 'Together We Are One', FirstBank sets its sights on creating and maintaining a long and prosperous relationship with its clients.

"We are very happy to have FirstBank come aboard as a sponsor. After all, helping in the effort to keep disposable plastic bags and bottles out of our waters is important to sailors. Clean seas and healthy sealife is integral to the enjoyment of our sport," says regatta director, Chuck Pessler.

The St. Thomas International Regatta, now in its forty-fourth year, is a world-class event renowned for its fantastic round the buoys and round the islands racing, first-class race committee, superb shoreside festivities and friendly can-do attitude towards its competitors. Over 80 entries, including a sleek fleet of offshore catamarans, plus one-design C&C 30's and home-grown IC24s are expected in 2017. Additionally, the second annual Round the Rocks Race, a circumnavigation of the neighboring island of St. John will take place March 23.

Register online at www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com. Both events promise challenging courses, professional race management and island-style hospitality. Register in CSA (Racing or Cruising); IRC; ORC; Multihull; Beach Cat or One Design classes with a minimum length of 20 feet.

The NOR is available at www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com.

STIR 2017 in sponsored by Cruzan Rum and Miller Lite, distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits; the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism; K3 Waterproof Gear; Yacht Haven Grande; FirstBank; Switlik; The Moorings; and HIHO.

