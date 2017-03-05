National 18 Class at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
by Colin Chapman today at 7:38 am
4-5 March 2017
National 18 sailing © Robert Bateman
What a weekend at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show with over 8,000 people visiting. Many thanks to all of you who stopped at the National 18ft Class stand. We were delighted to meet you to discuss our vibrant class and unique 3-person dinghy, designed by Phil Morrison and built by White Formula.
Moving from the show to the water we are hosting demo days over the coming months. If you'd like to experience our exciting boat and class hospitality then book yourself in to one of the following dates and experience first-hand what we have to offer.
|Location
|Date
|Brightlingsea SC
|25/26 March
|Lymington SC
|8/9 April
|Datchet SC
|29/30 April
|Datchet SC
|6/7 May
|Brightlingsea SC
|June to be confirmed
|Wormit Sailing Club, Dundee
|June to be confirmed
Make sure you email to book yourself in for a test sail, keep an eye on www.national18.com or on Twitter @National18ers for more updates.