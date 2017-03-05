National 18 Class at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

National 18 sailing © Robert Bateman National 18 sailing © Robert Bateman

by Colin Chapman today at 7:38 am

What a weekend at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show with over 8,000 people visiting. Many thanks to all of you who stopped at the National 18ft Class stand. We were delighted to meet you to discuss our vibrant class and unique 3-person dinghy, designed by Phil Morrison and built by White Formula.

Moving from the show to the water we are hosting demo days over the coming months. If you'd like to experience our exciting boat and class hospitality then book yourself in to one of the following dates and experience first-hand what we have to offer.

Location Date Brightlingsea SC 25/26 March Lymington SC 8/9 April Datchet SC 29/30 April Datchet SC 6/7 May Brightlingsea SC June to be confirmed Wormit Sailing Club, Dundee June to be confirmed

Make sure you email to book yourself in for a test sail, keep an eye on www.national18.com or on Twitter @National18ers for more updates.