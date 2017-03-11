Please select your home edition
BACARDI CUP
Bacardi Cup 2017
ABOUT
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013. This new league has been built on the existing circuit of over 220 International Star regattas around the world, using a unified world ranking, created based on the ATP World TourTM, established by tennis players in 1972. Drawing on this inspiration from tennis, the SSL also awards substantial prize money to the best-ranked sailors.
Find out more on the Star Sailors League website here
UPCOMING
The full list of upcoming events can be found here
RANKING
1 - Diego Negri
Diego Negri
2 - Xavier Rohart
Xavier Rohart
3 - George Szabo
George Szabo
View the full skipper ranking here
GAME
Star Sailors League - Virtual Regatta

Light wind Biscayne Bay on day 4 of the Bacardi Cup 2017

by Star Sailors League today at 6:20 am 5-11 March 2017

Race Day 4 of the 90th Bacardi Cup Regatta and Race Day 1 of the 8th Annual BACARDI Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG got off to a slow start today for the Stars, but racing was on and then off for the J/70, Viper 640, VX One, VX Evo, A-Cat, Flying Tiger and M24 Classes.

Around 2:00PM the Star Class was set to go, but RC called three general recalls following a two hours holding pattern. Five boats were black flagged while racing resumed also for the other three circles on an average of 7 knots from the east. At the Star top mark Grael/Goncalves (BRA) rounded first followed by Szabo/Natucci and Della Torre/Sacrpatti (ARG) with leaderboard French duo Rohart/Ponsot in seventh. With a steady breeze and on the rise all circles were in full race mode it was a beautiful sight to see over 150 boats racing.

With two legs to go it's a phenomenal battle for first between Grael/Goncalves and Szabo/Natucci with Diaz/Prada in third and Rohart/Ponsot in sixth. In the final upwind leg the Brazilian team will be protecting the lead by keeping the boat speed, while Szabo/Natucci tried to catch-up trying different strategies, but wasn't enough. Behind them solid run of Diaz/Prada (USA).

"The waiting period prior to the start created anticipations to get going, but RC made a good call in holding the start." Commented Lars Grael. "It would have bee a lottery race, but luckily it wasn't... it was light but fair." Concluded today's winner. In the overall we now have Mark Mandelblatt/Liljedahl followed by Xavier Rohart/Ponsot and Augie Diaz/Prada jumping to third.

Live streaming of the event is provided on live.starsailors.com while full results and more information on the BACARDI Miami Sailing Week and the 90th BACARDI Cup are available at www.MiamiSailingWeek.com, www.BacardiCup.com and www.starsailors.com

Light winds on day 4 for the Stars at the Bacardi Cup 2017 in Miami - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League
Light winds on day 4 for the Stars at the Bacardi Cup 2017 in Miami - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League

