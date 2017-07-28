RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac, France in July

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 7:08 pm

Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017.

The RS Aero Class gained World Sailing (ISAF) International Class status in November 2015 and held its first European Championship in 2016 at Travemunde, Germany Within the first two days of entry opening for the Carnac Worlds, twenty-five entries from 5 counties and 2 continents had jumped onto entry list. This has since increased to 7 countries and 3 continents. The RS Aero is proving a big hit across America and seven keen owners have already signed up. There is a large British contingent set to cross the channel with entries also so far from Germany, Sweden, UAE, Czech Republic and Panama. The online entry list can be viewed here.

Carnac remains a popular favourite with RS Classes with the multi class fleet regularly returning bi-annually to sample the joys of the sand, sea and surf for great racing and wonderful holiday regatta break!

The RS Tera Class World Championship is the immediate week later with the possibility for an extended two week break for parents, siblings and sailors to all compete in one or both!

RS Sailing are providing a large charter fleet of RS Aeros delivered to the event. This will allow far travelled owners, extra family members and interested non owners to compete. There is already pressure on the available charter with so many International long haul travellers signed up and we hope to be able to extend the charter availability.

Full Info on the Worlds, Charters and Online Entry via the RS Aero Class event page.

Here is a nice little video to whet your appetite from RS France showing off Carnac at its best in the summer with the RS Aero from 1:45.

C'est très bien!

Keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website and facebook group.