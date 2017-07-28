Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Harken Reflex Gloves
Harken Reflex Gloves

RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac, France in July

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 7:08 pm 23-28 July 2017
RS classes launch at Yacht Club de Carnac © YC de Carnac

Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017.

The RS Aero Class gained World Sailing (ISAF) International Class status in November 2015 and held its first European Championship in 2016 at Travemunde, Germany Within the first two days of entry opening for the Carnac Worlds, twenty-five entries from 5 counties and 2 continents had jumped onto entry list. This has since increased to 7 countries and 3 continents. The RS Aero is proving a big hit across America and seven keen owners have already signed up. There is a large British contingent set to cross the channel with entries also so far from Germany, Sweden, UAE, Czech Republic and Panama. The online entry list can be viewed here.

Carnac remains a popular favourite with RS Classes with the multi class fleet regularly returning bi-annually to sample the joys of the sand, sea and surf for great racing and wonderful holiday regatta break!

The RS Tera Class World Championship is the immediate week later with the possibility for an extended two week break for parents, siblings and sailors to all compete in one or both!

RS Sailing are providing a large charter fleet of RS Aeros delivered to the event. This will allow far travelled owners, extra family members and interested non owners to compete. There is already pressure on the available charter with so many International long haul travellers signed up and we hope to be able to extend the charter availability.

Full Info on the Worlds, Charters and Online Entry via the RS Aero Class event page.

Here is a nice little video to whet your appetite from RS France showing off Carnac at its best in the summer with the RS Aero from 1:45.

C'est très bien!

Keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website and facebook group.

Related Articles

RS Aero UK Winter Series
Update after 8 events The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Posted on 3 Mar RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017
A new structure and several exciting new venues Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017. Posted on 2 Mar RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket
Ten hardy travellers ahead of Storm Ewan Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula. Posted on 1 Mar RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017
Six events starting with the Northern Championships The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta
Sunny and not too cold in Seattle Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Opti's and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aero UK Winter Championships
47 helms battle it out at the Oxford Blue What a weekend! An incredible 47 RS Aeros entered The Oxford Blue which included the 2017 RS Aero UK Winter Championships. We had seen fleets of about 40 at events in the late autumn but we would never have anticipated 47 in February. Posted on 22 Feb RS Aero Lymington Stadium Racing
Sailing in front of the club balcony Following on from a successful pre Christmas race when lack of wind dictated the format of a very short course at the top of the river next to the club pontoon and in front of the club balcony. Posted on 19 Feb RS Aero Florida State Championships
Inaugural event at the US Sailing Center of Martin County The second event in the Florida RS Aero Winter "Series" was the first ever Florida State Championships held February 3-5 at the United States Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida. Posted on 16 Feb Ullswater Yacht Club season starts
With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Posted on 15 Feb RS Aero Mid-Winters at Palm Beach
Building upon the Special Relationship As circumstance would have it, two Brits left these shores on the same day last week on separate and unconnected diplomatic missions to the United States. Posted on 1 Feb

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy