ClipperTelemed+ renews medical partnership with World's Largest Ocean Race

by Kathryn Foulkes today at 12:43 pm 10 March 2017
ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical

ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical, which specialises in providing health services in some of the most remote locations on the planet, has today announced an extension of its Medical Partnership with the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the world's largest ocean adventure, until 2020.

"Before anything else, the safety and wellbeing of Clipper Race crew is our priority," said legendary solo sailor and Clipper Race Chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston.

"The ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical partnership allows peace of mind for crew and their loved ones and ensures that, in the rare occasion that it is called upon, the very best medical resource and support will be available 24/7 via satellite communications. We are very pleased to announce this partnership will now include the 2017-18 and 2019-20 editions of the Clipper Race."

Halifax, Canada, based PRAXES, and the Clipper Race, one of the planet's toughest endurance challenges, first joined forces in 2013. The race is the only event of its kind which trains amateur sailors to compete in a round the world yacht race, taking on some of Mother Nature's harshest conditions.

Following a successful first partnership, the two organisations combined and created ClipperTelemed+, combining PRAXES's medical expertise with the Clipper Race's global platform in order to offer the benefits to other mariners. During the Clipper 2013-14 Race PRAXES responded to 96 calls for medical assistance, which contributed to a reduction of in-port hospital visits and a £300,000 reduction in insurance claims.

Ahead of the Clipper 2017-18 Race start in August, ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical will provide medical training for the twelve Clipper Race Skippers and designated onboard Medic crew. It will also provide all medical equipment and supplies and 24/7 access to tele-physician services for the duration of the race.

Susan Helliwell, PRAXES Medical Group CEO, commented: "Being able to provide rapid access to expert medical advice, anywhere, anytime, for those taking on this challenging adventure, not only provides excellent peace of mind for crew members and their loved ones, but also reduces the overall costs and disruption of unnecessary medevacs and vessel diversions.

"We are delighted to announce the continuation of the ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical Partnership and look forward to providing 24/7 medical advice and support for all Clipper 2017-18 and 2019-20 Race crew members."

In the event of an incident at sea, a qualified emergency doctor will be available on the satellite phone within five minutes to give medical advice. If a medication is needed they will prescribe from the medical kit on board. The intent is to administer the correct care, allowing the patient to be treated immediately on board. Medevacs or diversions, if performed unnecessarily, can impact a team's race participation or involve schedule delays.

PRAXES medical experts include emergency and occupational physicians who have years of experience providing remote medical access to patients in the world's most hostile environments, where there are limited options and no rapid access to x-rays, tests or hi-tech hospital equipment.

PRAXES has supported remote workers in dangerous environments for 20 years and currently supports over 75,000 people from 40 countries in a variety of markets including seafareres, oil and mine workers, employees of corporations, travelers and foreign students. All of these groups have immediate access to PRAXES Medical services no matter where they are, or when they need it.

Demand for immediate access to physicians 24/7 is increasing as companies, groups and even individuals wish to access the same services and benefits the Clipper crew experience. The ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical team is developing business channels to make the service available globally. Shore based corporations and affinity groups can access the service via company benefits programs, Insurance products and loyalty programs.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will start in August. Approximately 700 amateur crew will compete against each other in a series of races across six continents. 40,000 nautical miles long and taking eleven months to complete, it is an endurance test like no other.

Visit www.clippertelemed.com to find out more.

