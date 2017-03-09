Please select your home edition
All set for the new season at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Sailing Club

by David Brief today at 3:29 pm 9 March 2017
Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston Beach Regatta © Tamsin Highfield

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston SC are looking forward to another great season of sailing with the Start of Season Cup on 9th April. This year the club will be having its usual full programme of three races on a Sunday, Thursday night racing, plus social sailing on most Saturdays right the way until mid-October.

The week of 11th June kicks off with a long distance race to Lowestoft, then the Thursday evening regatta on 15th June and ends with the two day Beach Regatta on 16th/17th June - all open events. Later in June the club will be hosting the D-One Nationals from 29th June to 2nd July.

Last year the club were proud to host the 300 boats of the National Schools Sailing Association and showed what a great sailing venue Gorleston beach provides. The Club is small, friendly, enthusiastic and welcomes new members. Visit the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Sailing Club website to find out more.

