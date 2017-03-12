Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Dinghy Wetsuits
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster SuperTherm Longjohn
Rooster SuperTherm Longjohn
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

29er 2485
located in North Shields
29er XX complete rig
located in Oxford
2016 Ex ISAF 29er - 2433
located in Weymouth
29er 2014 EX ISAF - 2339
located in Weymouth

Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals this weekend at Grafham Water

by Paul Hammett today at 4:44 pm 11-12 March 2017
Ovington Inlands at Grafham © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

This weekend at Grafham Water Sailing Club the 29er Class will be hosting its inaugural Sprint Finals. The format will be a number of short course races lasting 12-14 minutes for 3 flights of up to 12 boats. There will be a qualifying league on Saturday and some one off repêchage races for qualification into Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets. The Final series will conclude with 2 non-discardable double points races.

We think for the first time in Youth Racing in the UK, all fleet races will be umpired (Appendix Q) and a full team of 8 umpires under the leadership of Carol Haines will be there to keep the sailors "honest". Meanwhile RO Peter Saxton will be tasked with delivering a schedule of up to 44 races over the weekend.

VR Sport TV will be there to capture all the action and prizes are courtesy of Zhik and support from Noble Marine. Expect some tight racing and those with good boat handling and decision making should rise to the front.

This event takes place after a qualifying series with 63 boats entered at 9 venues around the country.

Related Articles

We speak to Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne
Video interview with the Team Allen 29er pairing We spoke to the recently formed 29er team of Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne about their sailing, their ambitions and about being a part of Team Allen. Posted on 7 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Sanya, China awarded 2017 Youth Worlds
Racing off Hainan Island from 9-16 December World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships. Posted on 22 Feb Moss Racing represent NeilPryde Sailing
As the young 29er pair storm up the ranks NeilPryde Sailing are sponsoring two promising young dinghy sailors in their bid for a place on the Olympic pathway. Ross Banham and crew Max Clapp, together called Moss Racing, are multiple-titled 420 dinghy champions. Posted on 22 Feb 29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís overall
Victory for Italians Zampiccolli & Chisté A fantastic Easterly wind that began with 9 knots and picked up progressively to 15 offered an awesome playing field for the fourth and last day of the MEDSAILING-EUROCUP Regatta. Posted on 20 Feb 29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís day 2
Five races held in great conditions It was a great day of racing at the MedSailing-Eurocup organised by Club Náutico El Balís. Great sailing conditions, with a Garbí (SW) wind of 8 to 10 kts and flat water, have allowed the Race Committee to run five races. Posted on 17 Feb 61 teams from 13 countries set
For 2017 29er Euro Cup opener in Spain Club Nàutic El Balís is organizing the International MedSailing Regatta, which will take place from 16th to 19th February. Posted on 15 Feb Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD
For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat. Posted on 14 Feb 29er Winter Championship
Harken GP5 at Draycote Water SC The 29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 were held at Draycote with a forecast that suggested that there might not be much racing. As the fleet rigged up no more than 2-3 knots of wind was detected and many sailors huddled in the warm clubhouse. Posted on 8 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy