Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals this weekend at Grafham Water

Ovington Inlands at Grafham © Nick Champion / Ovington Inlands at Grafham © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

by Paul Hammett today at 4:44 pm

This weekend at Grafham Water Sailing Club the 29er Class will be hosting its inaugural Sprint Finals. The format will be a number of short course races lasting 12-14 minutes for 3 flights of up to 12 boats. There will be a qualifying league on Saturday and some one off repêchage races for qualification into Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets. The Final series will conclude with 2 non-discardable double points races.

We think for the first time in Youth Racing in the UK, all fleet races will be umpired (Appendix Q) and a full team of 8 umpires under the leadership of Carol Haines will be there to keep the sailors "honest". Meanwhile RO Peter Saxton will be tasked with delivering a schedule of up to 44 races over the weekend.

VR Sport TV will be there to capture all the action and prizes are courtesy of Zhik and support from Noble Marine. Expect some tight racing and those with good boat handling and decision making should rise to the front.

This event takes place after a qualifying series with 63 boats entered at 9 venues around the country.