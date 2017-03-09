Please select your home edition
Steve Cockerill on Rooster's new Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more!

by Mark Jardine & Tom Gruitt today at 8:07 am 9 March 2017
Rooster Sailing at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Rooster Sailing

We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes.

Want to find out more about some of the products Steve talks about? See more at:

The team at Rooster are happy to talk to you about their products on +44 (0)1243 389 997 or via their Contact Us page.

