Steve Cockerill on Rooster's new Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more!

Rooster Sailing at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Rooster Sailing Rooster Sailing at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Rooster Sailing

by Mark Jardine & Tom Gruitt today at 8:07 am

We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes.

