Port sponsors Tenby Sailing Club's new racing dinghies

Sara Andrew, PR and Communications Executive at the Port, with Tenby Sailing Club's new racing dinghies © TSC

by Port of Milford Haven today at 4:23 pm

Junior members of Tenby Sailing Club are benefitting from two new racing dinghies following sponsorship from the Port of Milford Haven.

The club applied to the Port's Community Fund for help to purchase two Feva XL dinghies, which are RYA recommended youth training boats. They will not only enhance the training experience, but help young sailors to compete on a regional and national basis.

Over twenty-five members between the ages of 8 and 18 currently train on Wednesday evenings and regularly participate in regattas and events organised by RYA Wales at other clubs in Pembrokeshire.

Alistair Mackay from Tenby Sailing Club, said "The club is going from strength to strength with its active juniors now 'graduating' to the regular club races. This has only happened because of the support given by the Port of Milford Haven and Sports Wales development grants to enable the club to purchase a fleet of competitive racing dinghies. As well as using club dinghies in Tenby, junior members are encouraged to take them to other events and be active in RYA squad training all over Wales. I am sure the skills and friendships acquired will have a lasting effect and be of great benefit to them in future years."

Assistant Harbourmaster and Chair of the Community Fund, John Warneford, commented "We're pleased to be able to help Tenby Sailing Club in securing new racing dinghies so that their junior members are given the best chance to train and compete at the highest level. It's great to see so many young people enjoying sailing activities and the new boats are a fantastic addition to their fleet."

To apply to the Port of Milford Haven's Community Fund, please visit www.mhpa.co.uk/financial-support