At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 we talked to Tony Bishop about the plans the Andrew Simpson Foundation has and also on Bart's Bash 2017. Tony's words really do reinforce that you can take part in Bart's Bash wherever you are!

Related Articles

Bart's Bash provisional results

Data for 4500 boats has now been loaded A big, big, big! thank you to our amazing event makers and volunteers for loading over 4500 boats in the world largest sailing race, our provisional results are ready for viewing.

Belize sailors feature in Bart's Bash

A field of 22 boats take part Provisional results of the Bart's Bash world wide sailing race are up. Venues could choose to race on Saturday or on Sunday, September 17 or 18. The event organizers in San Pedro chose Sunday to hold the race for Belize's field of 22 boats.

Bart's Bash event at Dalgety Bay

Over 30 sailors aged from 4 to 74ish It was a busy day at Dalgety Sailing Club for Bart's Bash, with just over thirty sailors taking part, aging from 4 to 74ish.

Bart's Bash 2016 event at Burnham

Beginning with the briefing, "remember this one's fun" Bart's Bash began with a briefing, "You'll all meet at Greenward... and remember this one's fun." That was about the extent of it and, in the spirit of this worldwide charitable event, it was fun - the light NW and strong flood tide lasted the whole race.

Organisers hail Bart's Bash a resounding success

362 clubs in 58 countries take part Bart's Bash 2016, the mass participation and fundraising sailing event held last weekend in aid of the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF), has been voted a resounding success by organisers and participants alike.

Bart's Bash at Lancing

42 boats take part on Sunday 42 boats from Lancing and Shoreham Sailing Clubs took part in Lancing's Bash last Sunday. An increasingly fickle offshore NE breeze provided challenging conditions, more like snakes and ladders at times.

First Bart's Bash videos and photos

From events in the UK and around the world The first photos and videos in from Bart's Bash events held over the weekend. Please send in your reports, photos and videos to club@yachtsandyachting.com and we'll run them on the site.

Update from Bart's Bash HQ

At the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy Bart's Bash 2016 got off to a resoundingly successful start as it dived headlong into Day 2 of the largest sailing event in the world.

Third annual Bart's Bash

Launched around the world Sailors around the world take to the water this weekend to participate in Bart's Bash, the global participation and fundraising event in aid of the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.