Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails Merlin Rocket K-5 Spinnaker
North Sails Merlin Rocket K-5 Spinnaker

Team AkzoNobel to race brand new Volvo Ocean 65 in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 10:10 am 8 March 2017
Simeon Tienpont inspects the new Team AkzoNobel Volvo Ocean 65 being built © Giovanni Malgarini / Team Akzonobel

Team AkzoNobel, led by Dutch skipper Simeon Tienpont, will tackle sailing's toughest team test in the new Volvo Ocean 65 currently being constructed at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy.

The boat, scheduled for completion in May, is identical to the current one-design fleet of seven Volvo Ocean 65s which competed in the 2014-15 edition.

Tienpont, who made the team's milestone announcement on Wednesday at the HISWA Amsterdam Boatshow, said: "Team AkzoNobel is a brand-new team being built from the ground up – so a brand-new boat feels right.

"Every new boat is exciting, but this one is something special. It doesn't seem very long since I started planning out this campaign on my kitchen table at home, so it's a great feeling to now see our boat coming to fruition."

Explaining the motivation behind the decision to commission the build of the new boat, he said: "Our goal is to be the best prepared team on the start line in Alicante, so, our first choice was always to have a new boat built.

"If you have that option, it's a no-brainer decision to make when you are racing around the world."

And Tienpont, a double-America's Cup winner who has twice raced the Volvo Ocean Race before, onboard ABN Amro Two in 2005-06 and Team Vestas Wind in 2014-15, admitted to having butterflies in his stomach when he first laid eyes on the new boat.

"My wife thinks it's crazy but I always have a special bond with the boats that I race," he confessed. "Just like some people bond with the horse that they ride or their pet dog, I relate emotionally to the boat that I race."

Simeon Tienpont inspects the new Team AkzoNobel Volvo Ocean 65 being built - photo © Giovanni Malgarini / Team Akzonobel
Simeon Tienpont inspects the new Team AkzoNobel Volvo Ocean 65 being built - photo © Giovanni Malgarini / Team Akzonobel

The existing fleet is currently undergoing a one-million-euros-per-boat re-fit procedure at The Boatyard in Lisbon, Portugal.

The new boat, which has been constructed using the same materials and moulds as the rest of the fleet, will shortly be transported to Lisbon, where it will undergo rigorous testing to ensure it adheres to the strict one-design criteria.

"We have a christening ceremony planned in the Netherlands for the summer," Tienpont said. "Bringing our boat home for the first time will be an exciting moment and an opportunity for our Dutch supporters to see it.

"The Volvo Ocean Race is hugely popular in the Netherlands. In the same way that the French public loves the Vendée Globe, the Dutch are crazy about the Volvo Ocean Race. As a Dutchman, I'm immensely proud to be skippering a Dutch Volvo Ocean Race campaign."

Simeon Tienpont inspects the new Team AkzoNobel Volvo Ocean 65 being built - photo © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race
Simeon Tienpont inspects the new Team AkzoNobel Volvo Ocean 65 being built - photo © Marc Bow / Volvo Ocean Race

Nick Bice, Chief Technical Development Officer at the Volvo Ocean Race, has overseen the re-fit process of the existing Volvo Ocean 65s, and is delighted to see an extra boat joining the fleet.

"It's hugely exciting to expand the fleet ahead of the next edition," he said. "Team AkzoNobel signed up early in the cycle, so they had time to build a new boat, and it will be a great benefit to them in terms of their brand fit."

He added: "The new boat will be identical to the existing fleet in every regard. All of the Volvo Ocean 65s were built to race in at least two editions, and the seven that finished the 2014-15 edition are in fantastic condition.

"You won't be able to tell the difference between the brand new boat, and one of the old ones," he added. "And there is no reason why an existing boat, sailed properly, cannot win the next Volvo Ocean Race."

The Volvo Ocean Race starts from Alicante on 22 October 2017 and finishes in The Hague in the summer of 2018. The teams will complete a course of around 45,000 nautical miles, visiting a total of 12 Host Cities around the world.

Related Articles

Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race
Vendée Globe star joins Dongfeng Race Team Dongfeng skipper Charles Caudrelier names France's Jérémie Beyou and New Zealanders Stu Bannatyne and Daryl Wislang for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 campaign. Posted on 7 Mar MAPFRE sign up Nēti
Onboard 'MacGyver' for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition. He made his debut on Telefónica Black in 2008-09 and returned with Telefónica in 2011-12 and MAPFRE in 2014-15. Posted on 5 Mar Cool drone footage
Of Dongfeng Race Team on the water As the remaining boats continue to undergo the €1 million re-fit process, Charles Caudrelier is the first skipper out on the water with his upgraded Volvo Ocean 65. Posted on 25 Feb The 10 most impactful youngsters
In Volvo Ocean Race history Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test. They say 'if you're good enough, you're old enough', and this lot certainly proved that. Posted on 23 Feb Pablo Arrarte joins MAPFRE as watch captain
Back for his fourth Volvo Ocean Race Pablo Arrarte will be back for his fourth Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, joining Spanish team MAPFRE as watch captain. Posted on 22 Feb Team Heiner Talents set
For Volvo Ocean Race in 2020 Team Heiner Talents will participate in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2020 with their own team. Since 2011 Team Heiner structurally educates ambitious young sailors between the ages of 18 and 23 in their own programme: Team Heiner Talents. Posted on 19 Feb Spain's Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE
In the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Spain's Olympic gold medallist Xabi Fernández will return to skipper MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, the Spanish campaign announced on Friday, 17 February. Posted on 17 Feb Legends Race to celebrate Volvo Ocean Race history
Tracy Edwards reuniting the Maiden crew The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition from Gothenburg to The Hague. Posted on 5 Feb GAC Pindar returns as official logistics provider
For 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race Once again, GAC Pindar and GAC companies around the world will be put to the test by the Volvo Ocean Race. The 2017-18 edition will be the second consecutive time that GAC serves as the official logistics provider. Posted on 3 Feb MAPFRE returns to the Volvo Ocean Race
Another challenge in the 2017-18 edition MAPFRE will be back on the start line for the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, the Spanish team announced on Tuesday. Posted on 31 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy