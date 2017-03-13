We speak to Team Dylan Squared, Team Allen RS Feva sailors
by Mark Jardine & Tom Gruitt today at 8:02 am
13 March 2017
We spoke to Dylan McPherson and Dylan Collingbourne, who together are Team Dylan Squared, on the Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their sailing in the RS Feva, their previous sailing in RS Teras, what it means to have the backing of Allen Brothers for their campaign and about their sailing heroes.
Find out more about the team at www.facebook.com/GBR.McPhersonCollingbourne and about Team Allen at allensail.com/team-allen