Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 2 728

We speak to Team Dylan Squared, Team Allen RS Feva sailors

by Mark Jardine & Tom Gruitt today at 8:02 am 13 March 2017

We spoke to Dylan McPherson and Dylan Collingbourne, who together are Team Dylan Squared, on the Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their sailing in the RS Feva, their previous sailing in RS Teras, what it means to have the backing of Allen Brothers for their campaign and about their sailing heroes.

Find out more about the team at www.facebook.com/GBR.McPhersonCollingbourne and about Team Allen at allensail.com/team-allen

Related Articles

Alan Hillman introduces the F101
Video interview at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Alan Hillman talks about the F101 foiling dinghy on the Harken stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. The F101 is designed to be a foiler for everyone and has been a collaborative effort. Posted on 10 Mar Cadet World Champions!
We speak to Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson We spoke to Cadet World Champions Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their win, and they were also presented with the crystal trophy for best British boat at the Championship by the International Class Chairman. Posted on 10 Mar Steve Cockerill talks on Rooster's new products
Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more! We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes. Posted on 9 Mar The Wildwind Difference
We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more. Posted on 8 Mar First look at the Lennon THINNAIR foiling Moth
We speak to Mike Lennon at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The THINИAIR is Lennon's new International Moth and includes some great design features and meticulous attention details. We speak to Mike Lennon to get all the details. Posted on 6 Mar Flying 10 wins Concours d'Elegance
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 The Flying 10, an Uffa Fox singlehanded dinghy design from 1949 and the smallest of his 'Flying' series of keelboats, has won the 2017 Concours d'Elegance at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Posted on 4 Mar Dinghy Rope's first day at the Dinghy Show
We talk to Andrew Dowley about his day We caught up with Andrew Dowley, founder of Dinghy Rope, about his first morning of exhibiting at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017. The stand was crowed with customers and were snapping some of the offers and bargains to be had! Posted on 4 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Interview with Andrew Dowley
The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life. Posted on 23 Feb RS800 class allows boom sheeting
We talk to Class Chairman Chris Feibusch about the change We spoke to Chris Feibusch, Chairman of the RS800 Class Association, about the recent vote to allow off the boom sheeting, his long-time association with the class, and where the class is now heading and who it is hoping to attract. Posted on 21 Feb

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Hayling Island SC RS Feva Spring Championship for RS Feva
Hayling Island SC- 25 Mar to 26 Mar Shustoke SC Comet Trio and GP14 Open Meeting for Comet Trio and GP14
Shustoke SC- 25 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy