Great season ahead at Aldeburgh Yacht Club

K6 racing on the River Alde © John Adcroft K6 racing on the River Alde © John Adcroft

by John Adcroft today at 9:27 am

2017 promises to be a great season of racing on the River Alde, with a number of open events taking place.

The Main Regatta is held from the 20th of August through to the 25th with both morning and afternoon starts. This is preceded by Junior Regatta which last year saw an impressive 100+ boats entered with racing commencing on the 14th of August.

The first open of the year is the K6 meeting over the weekend 13th and 14th May an event which always attracts a good number of visiting boats. The first club regatta is the Spring Regatta on the 27/28th May, and this is followed by the Classic Boat Weekend on the 10th and 11th of June. Also in June AYC will be hosting the Optimist Eastern Areas on the 24/25th.

The Wayfarer open is scheduled for the 8th and 9th of July with Loch Long Week commencing on the 24th. As well as the two main regattas in August there will be a joint Laser/RS 200 open on the 5th.

In September there is an RS Tera Race and Train day on the 16th. As well as all this on the water activity the club will be opening a new lounge in May which will offer members (and visitors) stunning views of the river.