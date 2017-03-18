Gul National 12 Series & OK HD Inland Series start at Burghfield on 18th March

National 12 Gul Series at Burghfield © Jeremy Carey National 12 Gul Series at Burghfield © Jeremy Carey

by Tom Lee today at 3:08 pm

The first events of the 2017 Gul National 12 Series and the OK HD Sails Inland Series will take place at Burghfield Sailing Club on the 18th of March.

The aim of the day is sprint racing - fast and furious, quick turnarounds and lots of challenging fun. As many races as possible over the course of the day on a simple course. Starting is the key!

Event details and pre-registration can be found here.

There is a £5 discount for pre-registering, pre-registration closes on the 15th of March.