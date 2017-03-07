Watch the America's Cup in Bermuda and Charter in Grenada

Cowes Week

The UK's biggest regatta

Taking place at the start of August every year, Cowes Week is the UK's biggest and best-known regatta. Cowes Week sees the normally sleepy Isle of Wight town of Cowes transform into a bustling hub of activity, with the sailing world descending on the Solent for a week of high calibre competition.

With more than 40 races taking place daily throughout Cowes Week and world-class on shore activities taking place each evening, sailors of all abilities are welcome.

Sunsail is proud to be the official charter sailing partner of Cowes Week. This partnership has allowed us to become heavily involved in Cowes Week.

We're the only charter company to have a dedicated racing class, pitting competitors against one another in a fleet of identical Sunsail Match First 40 yachts. Victory belongs to the crew with the greatest skill and teamwork.

Individual places. Bareboat & Charter Packages

Individual Crew Place Package from £245 per person

Whole Yacht Daily Package from £1,800 + VAT per yacht

Full Week Bareboat Charter from £9,815 + VAT per yacht

Full Week Skippered Charter from £12,995 + VAT per yacht