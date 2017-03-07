Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Mar Greece 728

Watch the America's Cup in Bermuda and Charter in Grenada

by Sunsail Events today at 6:07 pm 7 March 2017

Sunsail
☏ 02932 22 22 21

America's Cup package

WHAT'S INCLUDED?
• Unique Britannia Hospitality day spectator package at the America’s Cup
• Accommodation in Bermuda over the weekend of the America’s Cup
• A week’s bareboat charter in Grenada with Yacht Damage Waiver and fuel
• ATOL protected flights from the UK to Grenada, on to Bermuda and returning to UK
• Exclusive, money-can't-buy event on 30 April at Landrover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth

Find out more >

bermuda.jpg

BRITANNIA HOSPITALITY SPECTATORS PACKAGE FOR AMERICA'S CUP
Sunsail’s team of knowledgeable holiday planners organise everything for you. From transfers, on-land accommodation, exclusive access to the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and unique ‘on the water’ race viewing aboard a luxury 72’ boat. This trip of a lifetime can be tailor made to you.

A week’s sailing in Grenada + an unforgettable weekend watching the racing in Bermuda + flights + accommodation = £2,439*

Find out more >

Sunsail at Cowes Week.jpg

Cowes Week

The UK's biggest regatta

Taking place at the start of August every year, Cowes Week is the UK's biggest and best-known regatta. Cowes Week sees the normally sleepy Isle of Wight town of Cowes transform into a bustling hub of activity, with the sailing world descending on the Solent for a week of high calibre competition.
With more than 40 races taking place daily throughout Cowes Week and world-class on shore activities taking place each evening, sailors of all abilities are welcome.
Sunsail is proud to be the official charter sailing partner of Cowes Week. This partnership has allowed us to become heavily involved in Cowes Week.

We're the only charter company to have a dedicated racing class, pitting competitors against one another in a fleet of identical Sunsail Match First 40 yachts. Victory belongs to the crew with the greatest skill and teamwork.

Individual places. Bareboat & Charter Packages
Individual Crew Place Package from £245 per person
Whole Yacht Daily Package from £1,800 + VAT per yacht
Full Week Bareboat Charter from £9,815 + VAT per yacht
Full Week Skippered Charter from £12,995 + VAT per yacht

Find out more about Sunsail & Cowes Week racing by contacting Zoe Harmer at zoe.harmer@sunsail.com or 02392 22 2 221.


Tell me more >

Sunsail Corporate Events >
Sunsail Sailing School >
Call us on 02932 22 22 21

Sunsail

Mariner International Travel (UK) Limited t/a Sunsail DST House St Mark's Hill Surbiton Surrey KT6 4BH United Kingdom


*Price based on six people sharing on a Sunsail 41, departing 20 May 2017 for a week's bareboat charter in Grenada with Yacht Damage Waiver and fuel. Price also includes one day Britannia Hospitality spectator package for £495pp in Bermuda for either 27, 28 or 29 May 2017 and accommodation in Bermuda for two nights in a Moderate Room with double occupancy at Fairmont Southampton Hotel. Includes Economy seats on British Airways and American Airways flights from Gatwick to Grenada via Miami, then Grenada to Bermuda and return to Gatwick on 29 May. Boat, flight, accommodation and spectator package is subject to availability and change.
See offers full terms and conditions here.

Related Articles

Write your own Greek odyssey
Go your own way with Sunsail One of the world's oldest cities, Athens' location in Southern Greece made it an important gateway to Europe, Asia and Africa. Today, Athens remains beloved of sailors for much the same reason. Posted on 3 Mar Sunsail sponsor Southampton Sailing Week
Stepping on board as an official event partner Sunsail has thrown its support behind Southampton Sailing Week, stepping on board as an official event partner. Posted on 15 Feb Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail
New Mallorca flotilla for 2017 For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017. Posted on 27 Jan Happy Christmas from Sunsail Events!
Some sparkling treats for you to celebrate the festive season To celebrate the festive season, we have some sparkling treats for you. And remember, if you've left your shopping a little bit late, we can do gift vouchers and email them straight to you! Posted on 21 Dec 2016 Get your Funding the Future entry in
For Sunsail's new competition for clubs Sailing is much more accessible than you might think, and there are hundreds of friendly clubs around the UK devoted to getting people on the water and driving the sport forward. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 New and unique event for the world of rugby
Launched by Wooden Spoon and Sunsail Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby, and Sunsail, the leading sailing company in the UK, have formed an exciting partnership to launch a brand new and unique event for the world of rugby. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Give the Gift of Sailing this Christmas
Why not buy a sailing course gift voucher? We think it's a great idea to give an experience for Christmas, so why not give the gift of learning to sail. Sunsail has 25 destinations worldwide, so when you learn to sail, the world is your oyster! Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Gill Sunsail Racing Series Final
David Guerreiro and team take victory at the third attempt Saturday 12th November saw the conclusion of the 2016 Sunsail Racing Series, supported by Gill and Chilgrove Gin. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Funding the Future
Sunsail's exclusive new competition for clubs Sunsail has announced the launch of their Funding the Future for Sailing Clubs campaign, an opportunity for sailing and yacht clubs across the UK to win £5,000 to invest in their sailors. Posted on 4 Nov 2016 Sunsail signs 5 Year Sponsorship Deal
With The Little Britain Challenge Cup We are delighted to announce that Sunsail Events has agreed a new 5 year deal as a Silver Sponsor and Official Charter Partner of the Little Britain Challenge Cup, the biggest sailing regatta for property and construction, for 2017 to 2021. Posted on 3 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy