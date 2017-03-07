Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd H-therm Base Layer Tight
Henri Lloyd H-therm Base Layer Tight

Ben Ainslie on progress so far in 'Rita' - the America's Cup Class boat

by 35th America's Cup today at 3:32 pm 7 March 2017
Onboard with Land Rover BAR's America's Cup Race Boat - R1 © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates us on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.

This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.

Related Articles

Bermudan Opening Ceremony
To open the 35th America's Cup Organisers of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda have announced an exciting and action packed opening program in the America's Cup Village on Friday 26th May. Posted on 5 Mar Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda
Successful mixes of technology and sustainability One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the control room... Posted on 2 Mar Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal
Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda. Posted on 26 Feb SoftBank Team Japan launch ACC boat
Aiming to become first Japanese team to win the trophy A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America's Cup Class race yacht, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America's Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger. Posted on 26 Feb Land Rover BAR: R1 Take-Off
On the water testing for the America's Cup class boat From Portsmouth inception to her first flight in Bermuda on 11th February. Watch the story behind R1's design, build, on the water testing and meticulous construction. Posted on 24 Feb Man overboard: the longest two seconds...
Graeme Spence goes over in front of the main beam ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has often spoken about the risks inherent in pushing the boundaries of the sport. The team had another reminder of that on Wednesday when grinder Graeme Spence went overboard in front of the main beam. Posted on 24 Feb Artemis Racing launch 'Magic Blue'
America's Cup Class yacht christened in Bermuda On 22nd February, Artemis racing became the fourth team to launch the boat that they will race in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Their America's Cup Class yacht was lowered into the Great Sound for the first time and christened by Natalia Törnqvist. Posted on 24 Feb Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit
Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR. Posted on 21 Feb Spithill and team sail '17' for first time
On America's Cup race course in Bermuda ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time. Posted on 21 Feb Emirates Team New Zealand launch their race boat
Cycle power for the 35th America's Cup Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America's Cup Class catamaran. Posted on 16 Feb

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy