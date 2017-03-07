Ben Ainslie on progress so far in 'Rita' - the America's Cup Class boat

This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.

Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates us on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.

Related Articles

Bermudan Opening Ceremony

To open the 35th America's Cup Organisers of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda have announced an exciting and action packed opening program in the America's Cup Village on Friday 26th May.

Taking the BT Virtual Chase Boat to Bermuda

Successful mixes of technology and sustainability One of the team's most successful mixes of technology and sustainability has been the BT Virtual Chase Boat. The concept was simple enough; transmit sufficient data, HD video, images and audio from the boat directly ashore to the control room...

Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal

Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock Land Rover BAR merchandise back in stock as the team train on R1 in Bermuda.

SoftBank Team Japan launch ACC boat

Aiming to become first Japanese team to win the trophy A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America's Cup Class race yacht, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America's Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger.

Land Rover BAR: R1 Take-Off

On the water testing for the America's Cup class boat From Portsmouth inception to her first flight in Bermuda on 11th February. Watch the story behind R1's design, build, on the water testing and meticulous construction.

Man overboard: the longest two seconds...

Graeme Spence goes over in front of the main beam ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has often spoken about the risks inherent in pushing the boundaries of the sport. The team had another reminder of that on Wednesday when grinder Graeme Spence went overboard in front of the main beam.

Artemis Racing launch 'Magic Blue'

America's Cup Class yacht christened in Bermuda On 22nd February, Artemis racing became the fourth team to launch the boat that they will race in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Their America's Cup Class yacht was lowered into the Great Sound for the first time and christened by Natalia Törnqvist.

Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit

Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR.

Spithill and team sail '17' for first time

On America's Cup race course in Bermuda ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time.