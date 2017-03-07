Ben Ainslie on progress so far in 'Rita' - the America's Cup Class boat
7 March 2017
Onboard with Land Rover BAR's America's Cup Race Boat - R1 © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates us on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.
This is one of the most critical times for any America's Cup team, as they see the results of the thousands of hours of design, testing and build that went into developing this high-performance yacht.