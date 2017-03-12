Please select your home edition
SAILING Champions League announces dates for 2017

by Julia Egge today at 3:06 pm 12 March 2017
SAILING Champions League in St. Petersburg Act 1 day 1 © Sailing Champions Leagie / Andrey Sheremetev

For the 2017 season, more than 300 sailing clubs from 13 countries in the SAILING Champions League (SCL) will compete to identify the best sailing club in Europe. From Finland to Italy, from Poland to the UK – the regatta sailors from the leading sailing clubs are this year once again caught up with SAILING Champions League fever. The SCL is now announcing the regatta dates for 2017:

  • Act 1: 11th – 13th August, St. Petersburg Yacht Club, St Petersburg, Russia
  • Act 2: 1st – 3rd September, Segel-Club St Moritz, St Moritz, Switzerland
  • Final: 22nd – 24th September, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Porto Cervo, Italy

In the SAILING Champions League, the best sailing clubs from around Europe meet and compete in exciting races for the championship trophy. It is the competition for the best national sailing clubs at the European level. Only the best national sailing leagues are allowed to take part: for 2017, the four best clubs from each national league will take part in one of the two qualification races (St Petersburg or St Moritz). From these, the best 15 clubs will qualify for the big final in Porto Cervo at the end of the season late in September. This will then determine the best sailing club in Europe.

www.sailing-championsleague.com

