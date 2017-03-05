Please select your home edition
Thousands enjoy RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 2:46 pm 4-5 March 2017
RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 © Paul Wyeth / RYA

Thousands of dinghy sailing enthusiasts from across the UK made the annual pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace for the 66th RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, in association with Yachts and Yachting.

"We were delighted to see more than 8,000 people joining us for a fantastic show this year including higher visitor numbers on the Sunday than we've seen in previous years" said RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson.

"As always, there was a real buzz throughout the weekend as visitors browsed the halls, enjoyed talks from the sport's biggest names and caught up with friends. The feedback we've received from the exhibitors, visitors and speakers has also been extremely positive."

The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is the world's only exhibition dedicated exclusively to dinghy sailing and showcases the very best of boats, cutting edge developments, kit, sailing brands, clubs and class associations and more. From racers to cruisers, families and sailing friend, the show offered something for everyone.

Suzuki Mainstage talks hosted by Olympic Silver Medallist Mark Covell, attracted big crowds with speakers including cruising adventurer Ted Sargent, Land Rover BAR support team, and foiling experts Mike Lennon and Alan Hillman.

The Coaching Area presented by Paralympic Gold Medallist Helena Lucas was as popular as ever with visitors experiencing everything from posture and hiking to communication and rig tuning.

Throughout the weekend, many prizes and awards were presented. Ullswater Yacht Club were crowned RYA Club of the Year 2017 and the Flying 10 was named 'boat of the show' winning the Concours d'Elegance. On the Sunday, ten of the UK's most promising young sailors and windsurfers were also recognised when the RYA Regional Youth Champions Awards were presented.

The 'Flying 10' wins the Concours d'Elegance at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
The 'Flying 10' wins the Concours d'Elegance at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

The Show was also a great success for the 150 exhibitors who were a mixture of sailing clubs, class associations and commercial retailers.

Rob Lyne, Sales Manager for Barton Marine said: "The show felt particularly busy, with more attendees than we've seen before, which was a great reflection on the industry. It was fantastic to meet so many keen sailors and talk about their experiences out on the water. We received great feedback and interest through our distributors, particularly Jimmy Green, and look forward to following up our discussions with lots of new customers."

Alistair concluded "We'd like to thank everyone who attended the Show this year and hope that visitors enjoyed the atmosphere as much as we did and feel inspired and ready for the start of a new season on the water. We'll now be working hard to ensure the 2018 Show is even better."

Thank you to our title sponsor Suzuki Marine and to Yachts and Yachting.

To find out more about all the events at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk

