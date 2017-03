Find out more at allensail.com and www.allenbrothers.co.uk

We spoke to the recently formed 29er team of Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne about their sailing, their ambitions and about being a part of Team Allen.

Related Articles

See the new VX EVO this weekend

On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK.

Allen at the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

New International 14 and Solo to feature on the stand This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for a range of new products from Allen Brothers, the leading UK manufacturer of performance sailing hardware.

Sanya, China awarded 2017 Youth Worlds

Racing off Hainan Island from 9-16 December World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships.

Moss Racing represent NeilPryde Sailing

As the young 29er pair storm up the ranks NeilPryde Sailing are sponsoring two promising young dinghy sailors in their bid for a place on the Olympic pathway. Ross Banham and crew Max Clapp, together called Moss Racing, are multiple-titled 420 dinghy champions.

29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís overall

Victory for Italians Zampiccolli & Chisté A fantastic Easterly wind that began with 9 knots and picked up progressively to 15 offered an awesome playing field for the fourth and last day of the MEDSAILING-EUROCUP Regatta.

29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís day 2

Five races held in great conditions It was a great day of racing at the MedSailing-Eurocup organised by Club Náutico El Balís. Great sailing conditions, with a Garbí (SW) wind of 8 to 10 kts and flat water, have allowed the Race Committee to run five races.

61 teams from 13 countries set

For 2017 29er Euro Cup opener in Spain Club Nàutic El Balís is organizing the International MedSailing Regatta, which will take place from 16th to 19th February.

The story of the Allen A2030XHL

The ultimate performance block Here is the story of the Allen A2030XHL, the ultimate performance block designed, developed and manufactured in Essex, UK.

Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD

For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat.