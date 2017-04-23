Noble Marine sponsor Bassenthwaite Great North Asymmetric Challenge 2017

D-One at the Great North Asymmetric Challenge 2016 © Robin Dawson D-One at the Great North Asymmetric Challenge 2016 © Robin Dawson

by Joe Roberts today at 1:49 pm

Bassenthwaite Sailing Club is delighted to announce Noble Marine as title sponsor for The Great North Asymmetric Challenge. With their support we look forward to an exciting event in 2017.

Please visit www.noblemarine.co.uk to find out more information about the exceptional new for old cover provided by Noble Marine.

Taking place on April 22-23, The Great North Asymmetric Challenge is a handicap windward-leeward event open to all asymmetric dinghies and Vortexes. More details and entry can be found at webcollect.org.uk/bass-sc/event/great-north-asymmetric-challenge-2017