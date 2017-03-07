Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
McLube HullKote - 7880
McLube HullKote - 7880
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race challenge

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 11:31 am 7 March 2017
Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team

Dongfeng skipper Charles Caudrelier names France's Jérémie Beyou and New Zealanders Stu Bannatyne and Daryl Wislang for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 campaign.

Jérémie Beyou, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport's toughest team challenge, after the Frenchman was announced as part of a trio of world-class sailors joining Dongfeng Race team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

Beyou joins two other vastly experienced offshore sailors in New Zealand's Stu Bannatyne and Daryl Wislang to complete the first batch of crew to join the Chinese campaign following months of trials and intense testing by skipper Charles Caudrelier.

Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race - photo © Yann Riou / Volvo Ocean Race
Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race - photo © Yann Riou / Volvo Ocean Race

Bannatyne, a seven-time Volvo Ocean Race veteran with three wins under his belt, and Wislang, who has competed three times and lifted the trophy with Abu Dhabi in 2014-15, know all too well just what it takes to be competitive in sailing's leading offshore challenge.

But Beyou, a 40-year-old, three-time Solitaire du Figaro winner from Larmor-Plage in Brittany, who is used to racing around the world alone on his Open 60, Maître Coq, recognises that life onboard will be a very different experience for him.

"I will have to get used to being one of a team of sailors on board," he said. "It's a really exciting challenge. We have high expectations for a result in this race and we have exactly what we need to do well.

"Dongfeng is an interesting team because we have people of different ages, nationalities and backgrounds – people from single-handed racing, from dinghy racing and veterans of the Volvo. There is a great spirit on board and everyone is helping each other – it's a great feeling."

Caudrelier, who skippered Dongfeng Race Team to a podium finish in 2014-15, believes that the depth of experience held by Beyou, Wislang and Bannatyne across multiple offshore sailing disciplines will combine well with his Chinese and international squad to form a powerful racing team.

"You could not ask for more in terms of experience and miles under the keel," said Caudrelier. "In Stu and Daryl we have two of New Zealand's very best offshore racers who know the Volvo Ocean Race inside out. Jérémie may be new to the race, but we are delighted to give him this opportunity and I have huge respect for what he has achieved. In a one-design fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s, having specialist Figaro sailors like him on board is invaluable."

Caudrelier revealed that Wislang will be a watch captain on Dongfeng.

Both Beyou and Bannatyne will sail during the race, with Bannatyne likely to be on board for the main Southern Ocean legs.

"Daryl is a proven offshore warrior," said the skipper. "Stu has so much experience to share – especially with our younger sailors – and Jérémie is eager to learn about, what for him, is a new challenge."

Bannatyne first sailed it in 1993-94 onboard New Zealand Endeavour and his love for Southern Ocean is as strong as ever.

"The big thing with the Volvo Ocean Race for me is the fast downwind sailing, having no bottom mark to worry about going around, and then of course the camaraderie of the team," he said. "And I love being offshore and trying to get the best out of the boat.

Wislang is eager to continue his "love affair" with the race – and is particularly looking forward to sailing with Caudrelier.

"I've always had a lot of time for Charles and I know what he did with Dongfeng last time and how good a skipper and team leader he is," said Wislang.

The team is currently settling into its permanent base at Lorient in Brittany after delivering its newly-refitted Volvo Ocean 65 there from Lisbon last week. Further crew announcements will be made in the next few weeks.

Stuart Bannatyne (New Zealand)

  • Born April 20, 1971
  • Lives in Auckland, NZ
  • Seven Volvo Ocean Races and three wins with New Zealand Endeavour, Illbruck Challenge, Ericsson 4.
  • Broken the 24-hour monohull world speed record on five occasions
  • New Zealand Yachtsman of the Year in 2009
  • Eight Fastnet races, three Transpacs and 11 Sydney Hobarts
Daryl Wislang (New Zealand)
  • Born May 20, 1981
  • Lives in Wellington, NZ
  • Four previous Volvo Ocean Races and winner in 2014 with Abu Dhabi
  • On board Comanche as it set the world 24-hour distance record in the Translatic Race in 2015 and later won the Sydney to Hobart
Jérémie Beyou (France)
  • Born 26 June 1976 in Landivisiau (Finistère)
  • Lives in Larmor-Plage, France
  • Third place in Vendée Globe 2016 (IMOCA Maître CoQ)
  • Winner of the New York – Vendée (Les Sables d'Olonne)
  • Three times winner of Solitaire du Figaro
  • 2nd in the 2014 Route du Rhum (IMOCA Maître CoQ)
  • Winner of Transat Jacques Verbe with Jean-Pierre Dick in 2011

Related Articles

MAPFRE sign up Nēti
Onboard 'MacGyver' for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition. He made his debut on Telefónica Black in 2008-09 and returned with Telefónica in 2011-12 and MAPFRE in 2014-15. Posted on 5 Mar Cool drone footage
Of Dongfeng Race Team on the water As the remaining boats continue to undergo the €1 million re-fit process, Charles Caudrelier is the first skipper out on the water with his upgraded Volvo Ocean 65. Posted on 25 Feb The 10 most impactful youngsters
In Volvo Ocean Race history Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test. They say 'if you're good enough, you're old enough', and this lot certainly proved that. Posted on 23 Feb Pablo Arrarte joins MAPFRE as watch captain
Back for his fourth Volvo Ocean Race Pablo Arrarte will be back for his fourth Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, joining Spanish team MAPFRE as watch captain. Posted on 22 Feb Team Heiner Talents set
For Volvo Ocean Race in 2020 Team Heiner Talents will participate in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2020 with their own team. Since 2011 Team Heiner structurally educates ambitious young sailors between the ages of 18 and 23 in their own programme: Team Heiner Talents. Posted on 19 Feb Spain's Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE
In the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Spain's Olympic gold medallist Xabi Fernández will return to skipper MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, the Spanish campaign announced on Friday, 17 February. Posted on 17 Feb Legends Race to celebrate Volvo Ocean Race history
Tracy Edwards reuniting the Maiden crew The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition from Gothenburg to The Hague. Posted on 5 Feb GAC Pindar returns as official logistics provider
For 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race Once again, GAC Pindar and GAC companies around the world will be put to the test by the Volvo Ocean Race. The 2017-18 edition will be the second consecutive time that GAC serves as the official logistics provider. Posted on 3 Feb MAPFRE returns to the Volvo Ocean Race
Another challenge in the 2017-18 edition MAPFRE will be back on the start line for the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, the Spanish team announced on Tuesday. Posted on 31 Jan Dongfeng Race Team first to start training
In race mode after completion of boat refit The Chinese team in the next Volvo Ocean Race became the first to take delivery of its newly-refitted race boat on Friday, marking the formal beginning of Dongfeng Race Team's second campaign in the world's toughest fully-crewed ocean race. Posted on 28 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy