Entry opens for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017

by Liz Sagues today at 2:51 pm 21-25 August 2017
Chichester Harbour Race Week © VR Sport Media

On-line entries are now open for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017, August 21-25, with a generous discount for everyone who signs up by June 30.

The format for England's biggest dinghy regatta week, organised by Chichester Harbour Federation and sailed from Hayling Island SC, follows the long-popular format, with starts for dinghies in three separate series, each with its own committee boat, plus keelboat racing on three days after the dinghies have finished.

Starts are currently scheduled for 18 classes and handicap groups, ranging from fast and medium asymmetrics through one-designs including Finns, RS200s and Solos to RSTeras and Optimists.

Additional classes which have at least ten full-week entrants signed up by July 31 can ask for their own start, and a change for 2017 is the division of the medium handicap - one of 2016's most popular starts, with 40 boats - has been split into single-handed and double-handed groups.

Total entries are limited to 425 - only 24 more than the number racing in 2017 - so that's an extra reason for signing up soon.

For the programme, NoR, link to the on-line entry form and much more see the website, chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net

