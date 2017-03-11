Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Wind Strategy by David Houghton & Fiona Campbell
Wind Strategy by David Houghton & Fiona Campbell
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Second Kiwi challenger enters Extreme Sailing Series™ Muscat Act 1 line-up

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 11:14 am 8-11 March 2017
NZL Sailing Team will join as a wildcard for Extreme Sailing Series™ Muscat Act 1 line-up © Lloyd Images

OC Sport the owner and organiser of the Extreme Sailing Series™ has today confirmed a ninth entry for Act one of the 2017 circuit which starts off in Muscat in Oman tomorrow.

NZL Sailing Team is to join the fast-paced world of Stadium Racing as a wildcard for Act 1. The second of two youth Kiwi teams alongside Tawera Racing, the NZL Sailing Team crew is using the Series to gain experience in the high-performance world of foiling multihull sailing.

Yachting New Zealand's Aon Fast Track Programme played a large part in putting together the NZL Sailing Team squad, who all hail from the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Other talented sailors from RNZYS competing this season include the Kiwis on board Tawera Racing, Oman Air's Phil Robertson, SAP Extreme Sailing Team's Adam Minoprio and Red Bull Sailing Team's Stewart Dodson and Will Tiller.

The young sailors, whose ages range from 19-23, are headed up by Logan Dunning Beck, 2016 Weymouth Sailing World Cup champion in the 49er. Dunning Beck returns to the Series having competed on board wildcard team RNZYS Performance Programme in Sydney last season alongside the co-skippers of Tawera Racing, Chris Steele and Graeme Sutherland.

NZL Sailing Team will join as a wildcard for Extreme Sailing Series™ Muscat Act 1 line-up - photo © Lloyd Images
NZL Sailing Team will join as a wildcard for Extreme Sailing Series™ Muscat Act 1 line-up - photo © Lloyd Images

Dunning Beck, who will helm the boat, is looking forward to competing in Muscat: "We are excited about going toe-to-toe with experienced sailors and tackling a steep learning curve; it is a great opportunity for the team," he said.

"The fleet is larger than we have sailed against previously and we will be pushing harder in the racing. But we are ready for the challenge this presents.

"We are a new team all below the age of 24, and everyone is fit, strong and excited to race. We are looking to build experience at this event and of course race hard," added Dunning Beck, whose team will be competing in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda in June, alongside British team Land Rover BAR Academy and fellow Muscat wildcard Team Tilt.

In a similar set-up to Land Rover BAR Academy, NZL Sailing Team trimmers Isaac McHardie and Harry Hull will rotate roles throughout the Act. Hull, who holds several national championship titles in multihulls and match racing, also competed on board RNZYS Performance Programme alongside Dunning Beck, as did Luca Brown who will be on foil trim.

NZL Sailing Team will join as a wildcard for Extreme Sailing Series™ Muscat Act 1 line-up - photo © Lloyd Images
NZL Sailing Team will join as a wildcard for Extreme Sailing Series™ Muscat Act 1 line-up - photo © Lloyd Images

The youngest member of the crew, McHardie holds one world record in the SL16 while bowman Matthew Kempkers is an experienced Laser sailor. Rounding off the roster is Brown, who has competed in a range of classes including most recently the TP52.

The team will take its place on the start line tomorrow as the 2017 season opener gets underway. The event is due to begin at 13:00 (UTC+4) with open water racing in front of Muscat's Old Town. Find out more about how to follow the racing remotely here.

Fans can follow the action via the official social media platforms and website and can watch racing live on the official Facebook and YouTube channels from 14:00-17:30 (UTC+4) Friday 10 March and 13:30-17:00 (UTC+4) Saturday 11 March.

NZL Sailing Team (NZL) crew line-up for Act 1, Muscat:

  • Skipper/helm: Logan Dunning Beck (NZL)
  • Mainsail trimmer: Harry Hull (NZL)/Isaac McHardie (NZL)
  • Trimmer: Isaac McHardie (NZL)/Harry Hull (NZL)
  • Bowman: Matthew Kempkers (NZL)
  • Foil trimmer: Luca Brown (NZL)
  • Coach: Stuart Mackinven (NZL)

Related Articles

GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman overall
Oman Air score a convincing win Oman Air scored a convincing win at the GC32 Championship, held out of Al Mouj on the outskirts of Muscat today. The Omani team led the GC32 Championship from the outset on Tuesday, but it was only today that they managed to shake off those chasing them. Posted on 5 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 4
Kiwi skippers mix it up en route to finale Despite conditions looking marginal this morning in Muscat's Al Mouj, throwing up concerns about whether there would be any action at all today out on the water at the GC32 Championship, in the event four races were held in swift succession. Posted on 4 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 3
Releasing the ENGIE A challenging third day for competitors and race management alike at the GC32 Championship saw France's Team ENGIE claim the only race to be completed successfully. Posted on 3 Mar Act 1 just around the corner
All set for the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ With the inaugural GC32 Championship now underway, there are just six days until the Extreme Sailing Series™ returns for 2017 with Act 1, Muscat – the first stop on an eight-Act global tour that will visit three continents over 10 months. Posted on 2 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 2
Black flag comes out Conditions became lighter, but this managed to heighten the intensity of the racing between the 11 teams on day two of the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 1 Mar EFG Bank Monaco crowned winners
Of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour French sailing star Thierry Douillard today led his EFG Bank Monaco (MON) team to their fourth consecutive EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour title as the Arabian classic came to a thrilling climax. Posted on 1 Mar GC32 Championship at Muscat, Oman day 1
Kiwi helmsmen prevail on the opening day Two leading Kiwi skippers, both of whom have taken over the helms of well-established teams for this regatta, have claimed the lead positions after the first day of racing at the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 28 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 5
Title in the balance after Team Al Mouj Muscat win Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA) have kept their dreams of dethroning EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour champions EFG Bank Monaco (MON) alive by pipping them to victory in the nail-biting final offshore leg of the Arabian classic last night. Posted on 28 Feb New look Oman Air crew eye podium finish
In inaugural GC32 Championship A new-look Oman Air will aim to kick start their 2017 season in style as top-class sailing teams from across the globe converge on Muscat, Oman, for the first ever GC32 Championship this week. Posted on 27 Feb First ever GC32 Championship
11 boats set to race in Oman Racing starts tomorrow at the inaugural GC32 Championship. 11 international teams, from the Extreme Sailing Series™ and the GC32 Racing Tour, plus a few competing in this summer's Red Bull Youth America's Cup will line up off Al Mouj. Posted on 27 Feb

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy