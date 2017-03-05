Please select your home edition
Shotwick Lake Sailing Brass Monkey Open Series

by David Turtle today at 10:26 am 5 February - 5 March 2017
Storm Doris upturns dinghies at Shotwick Lake © Gareth Morris

Fresh from his success in the Frostbite series, Gareth Morris moved to the front of his new GP14 and teamed up with Dave Turtle to win the Brass Monkey Open Handicap series at Shotwick Lake.

All five races were completed as scheduled in spite of the efforts of Doris to re-arrange the dinghy park and Ewan to annihilate the fleet on the water.

Storm Doris upturns dinghies at Shotwick Lake - photo © Gareth Morris
Storm Doris upturns dinghies at Shotwick Lake - photo © Gareth Morris

Shotwick Lake is situated on the edge of the Dee estuary just inside the Welsh border and is ideally located to get the best – or worst - of any wind, whatever direction.

The Brass Monkey series runs for five weeks with one race each Sunday and average lap times are used to enable the mixed handicap fleet to compete on level terms.

There was a total entry of twenty boats including four visiting GP14s that were very welcome and great to see at the lake.

Dave and Gareth (Shotwick/Gresford) started the series with three straight wins that were enough for overall victory with the DZeros of Gordon Bennell and Jeremy Cooper, both from the home club, taking 2nd and 3rd places.

First visitor was awarded to Mike Harvey and Reg Binnersley who were neck and neck throughout with Steve and Liz Hansford both sailing GP14s and both from Chester. First junior was Kieren Lewis in his Optimist in 5th place.

Thanks go to the various race officers, safety crew and galley helpers who make these events so successful.

Further details can be found on our website, www.shotwicksailing.org

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoPYHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1stGP14139251131Dave TURTLEGareth MORRISShotwick Lake SC/Gresford111‑3‑43
2ndDEVOTI D‑ZERO1841033Gordon BENELL Shotwick Lake SC(DNC)(DNC)22OOD6
3rdDEVOTI D‑ZERO2021033Jeremy COOPER Shotwick Lake SC(OOD)2OOD‑426.7
4thLASER1948781095Joe SARGENT Shotwick Lake SC43(DNC)‑718
5thOPTIMIST62001665Kieran LEWIS Shotwick Lake SC3(DNC)(DNC)6312
6thSTREAKER12391137Bill DUFFIELD Shotwick Lake SC‑554(DNF)514
7thGP14138341131Mike HARVEYReg BINNERSLEYChester SC746(DNF)‑817
8thGP14137111131Stephen HANSFORDElizabeth HANSFORDChester SC66(DNC)5‑717
9thSOLO48801140Les PERRY Shotwick Lake SC9(DNC)5(DNC)620
10thGP1434451131Stewart THOMASRichard THOMASShotwick Lake SC87(DNC)8‑923
11thDEVOTI D‑ZERO1511033Mark HEATON Shotwick Lake SCOOD(DNC)3DNF(DNC)25.5
12thGP14107041131Larry HANSFORDChris HANSFORDChester SCDNF88(DNC)(DNC)28
13thLASER34531095Andy CLAY Shotwick Lake SC(DNC)(DNC)710DNC37
14thSCORPION19691040Carole BECKERRick NEWCOMBEShotwick Lake SC(DNC)OOD(DNC)OODDNC43
DNQDEVOTI D‑ZERO1851033Gareth HENSHALL Shotwick Lake SC(DNC)(DNC)DNC1DNC41
DNQSCORPION16811040Paul NEWMANJohn PURDIEShotwick Lake SC2(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC42
DNQDEVOTI D‑ZERO2011033Andy JONES Shotwick Lake SC(DNC)OOD(DNC)DNCDNC49
DNQSOLO46371140Colin HUMPHRIES Shotwick Lake SC(DNC)(DNC)DNC9DNC49
DNQTOPPER440961341Catriona DUFFIELD Shotwick Lake SC10(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC50

