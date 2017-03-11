Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2016-06
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
FINALS
SSL Finals 2016
ABOUT
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013. This new league has been built on the existing circuit of over 220 International Star regattas around the world, using a unified world ranking, created based on the ATP World TourTM, established by tennis players in 1972. Drawing on this inspiration from tennis, the SSL also awards substantial prize money to the best-ranked sailors.
Find out more on the Star Sailors League website here
UPCOMING
SSL FINALS
29 November - 3 December 2016
Nassau, Bahamas
The full list of upcoming events can be found here
"
RANKING
View the full skipper ranking here
GAME
Star Sailors League - Virtual Regatta

Too much breeze cancels racing on day 1 of the Bacardi Cup 2017

by Star Sailors League on 6 Mar 5-11 March 2017
Too much wind on day 1 of the Bacardi Cup 2017 © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League

Bacardi Cup and BACARDI Miami Sailing Week events kicked off on Saturday night with a highly successful Havana Nights and Casino Party at Coral Reef Yacht Club benefitting Shake-A-Leg Miami, Team Paradise and Sailing Heals. On Sunday afternoon the BACARDI hospitality Village at Regatta Park opened for competitors and guests with 72 Star registering for the event.

Sustained winds welcomed Star sailors to the first day of the 90th Bacardi Cup. One race is scheduled for each day of the 6-days event as part of the BACARDI Miami Sailing Week (BMSW) presented by EFG. Steady winds over 20 knots and with gusts well over 30 knots forced the PRO, Carl Schellbach, to cancel racing for the day. Conditions would certainly have caused masts breakage and competitors were happy to sit out for the day. Forecast looks favorable for the rest of the week, therefore they will have a day with two races with an early start at 11:00AM. "Competitors will have plenty of time to get ready for tonight's party at the Bacardi HQ," says event chair Gabriele Pedone. "It will be a special evening and we will celebrate the 90th running of this historic event with great cocktails and memorabilia from this event directly from the Bacardi collection."

This year the Star Sailors League is assigning to the winner of the Bacardi Cup 3,000 points worth for the SSL Ranking, just like any SSL Grand Slams, to honour the historic regatta and at the same time test what the SSL Sea Grand Slam would be like.

Sailing will resume tomorrow for the second day of the 90th Bacardi Cup, probably around 12am EST. You can watch the action LIVE on live.starsailors.com with the latest in hi-tech camera technology, as well as Virtual Eye 3D Graphics and expert commentators both on the water and in studio.

Related Articles

Star Sailors League live coverage
Of the Bacardi Cup 2017 The Bacardi Cup 2017 is about to start in Miami, Florida and the Star Sailors League media crew is getting ready to bring you into the action with the latest in hi-tech camera technology, as well as Virtual Eye 3D Graphics and expert commentators. Posted on 6 Mar Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series overall
Melges 20, J/70, M32 and Star classes competed The curtain has fallen on the 2016/2017 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series organised from October to March by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with clothing supplier SLAM. Posted on 5 Mar Star European Winter Circuit at Monaco
Seventeen boats make the trip Seventeen boats made the trip to Monaco for a strong weekend of winter sailing. Four races were sailed in fresh to strong wins (5-6 Beaufort) and riding the white foamy crests of the long waves downwind will sure be a fond memory for everyone present. Posted on 7 Feb Five classes and over 100 boats set
For 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse As part of its proactive sailing policy and bringing life to the harbour, the Yacht Club de Monaco is expecting an armada of one-design elites for the 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse, 2-5 February. Posted on 31 Jan SSL Finals 2016 - The Movie
All the highlights from Nassau Mark Mendelblatt & Brian Fatih (USA) won the SSL Finals 2016 and a lion share of the $200,000 Prize Purse. In a dramatic final day, the American pair came with a whisker of being eliminated in the Semi Final. Posted on 21 Jan Star European Winter Circuit at Nice
Giampiero Poggi wins opener with Manlio Corsi Corinthians Giampiero Poggi and Manlio Corsi (ITA 8497) prevailed over 46 entrants from 13 nations including 2 world chamions and several Olympians at the 60th Nice Christmas Regatta. Posted on 7 Jan Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Sailing stars go Bahamas Sloop racing... and sink!
SSL Finals racers take on the locals A perfect day in Nassau, Bahamas, off the beautiful Montagu Bay, where the Best of the Best Regatta took place today with traditional sloops racing and Bahamian junior sailing running their 2016 finals. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Mark Mendelblatt & Brian Fatih winners
Of the SSL Finals 2016 Mark Mandelblatt & Brian Fatih (USA) have won the 2016 SSL Finals in Nassau, Bahamas. They are the only team to have won this prestigious event on two occasions. A full press release will follow soon. Posted on 3 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy