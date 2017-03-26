Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Raymarine T075 Racemaster System and Triducer
Raymarine T075 Racemaster System and Triducer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kirby looks forward to tough competition at Australian Yachting Championship

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 9:39 am 23-26 March 2017
Patrice prepares for the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships © David Brogan / www.sailpix.com.au

Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on 'Patrice' are preparing to compete at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships being held from the 23 to 26 March at his home Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

The added dimension of sailing in varying and tricky conditions is attracting a number of competitors to this event and although racing is to be held outside the Sydney Heads owner of 'Patrice', Tony, says that local knowledge certainly assists the winning of races in those waters, "I enjoy the diverse conditions of Sydney; late March usually has quite pleasant weather but it certainly pays to have an understanding of the Sydney coast and how to better yourself in it. Understanding the east coast current can really assist your performance outside the heads; it certainly is a technical place to sail and attracts some of the best sailors to it."

Tony is also a director of the CYCA and commented on having this prestigious event and the tough competition at his home Club, "To win the Australian Yachting Championships at my home Club would be fantastic. I love the level of healthy competition this regatta brings as we will certainly revisit our friendly rivalry with Karl Kwok after placing second to them at this event in Newcastle in 2014. It's great to see the regatta on the move again around the various regions of Australia."

The Australian Yachting Championships returns to New South Wales for the first time since 2014 when the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club hosted the event. By having the regatta hosted by one of Sydney's most central Yacht Clubs, the CYCA, local teams are being inspired to register and compete for their Club and personal bragging rights. To date and in addition to the CYCA there is representation from Middle Harbour Yacht Club, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and even entries from Victoria, New Zealand and as far as Western Australia.

The 2017 Australian Yachting Championships close their online entry at 1200 on the 17 March and includes entry into IRC, OCRi and PHS with opportunities to place in divisions A, B and C (depending on numbers). In addition to the prestige of winning in one of the three divisions at Australian Sailing's premier Keelboat regatta tough racing on windward/ leeward courses and passage races are scheduled. Register today to be part of this prestigious Australian Sailing event!

www.australianyachtingchampionship.org.au

Related Articles

The World Sailing Show - March 2017
Big names jumping ship at World Cup Series Miami He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami. Posted on 27 Feb Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall Paul Clitheroe's TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year's Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall. Posted on 19 Feb The World Sailing Show - February 2017
Coville's new world record, Youth Worlds & Sydney Hobart It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional. Posted on 23 Jan Australian Sailing Youth Team announced
To compete at the 2017 Youth Worlds Australian Sailing has announced the 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Team, who will represent their country at the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship. Posted on 15 Jan Australian Youth Championship overall
Winners decided on final day Clearing skies and a shifty 12 to 15 knots concluded the 2017 Australian Youth Championships held at the Adelaide Sailing Club, South Australia. Posted on 14 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 3
Thrills and spills in Adelaide Today's 20 – 30 knots with up to two metre swell added another dimension to the already broad spectrum of conditions seen at the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 13 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 2
Light winds entice new leaders Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5- 8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 12 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 1
Event starts in South Australian sea breeze Racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, Wednesday 11 January, from the shores off the Adelaide Sailing Club. Posted on 11 Jan The Everest of Yachting
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race wrap-up When Paul Clitheroe and his crew on Balance edged over the finish line in Hobart on Wednesday 28 December at 18:00, one statistic at the Rolex Sydney Hobart was extended for another year. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Landfall last boat home
In the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race The stories of frustration continued to flow after the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, with the last boat, Landfall, finishing at 4:49:23pm yesterday afternoon. Posted on 31 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy