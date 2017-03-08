Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Bouyancy Aid
P&B Race Team Bouyancy Aid

Match Racing World Champion Robertson returns with Tour Card to defend title

by World Match Racing Tour today at 8:35 pm 8 March 2017
Phil Robertson is back for the 2017 World Match Racing Tour season © Ian Roman / WMRT

Phil Robertson is back for the 2017 World Match Racing Tour season with one goal - to defend his Match Racing World Champion title. After storming the Tour finale in Marstrand last year with his four-on-the-rack approach Phil reveals that he has more tricks up his sleeve this year.

The New Zealand team will need to hit the ground running at the championship season opener in Australia if they are to start building their campaign towards this year's world championship, especially as they haven't seen an M32 since Marstrand last July. Phil said that it's been a good summer at home and that sailing has not been a huge focus, but expects his title defence to be a greater challenge with others becoming M32 experts thanks to extensive off-season training.

Unlike many teams returning to the Tour this year, Phil Robertson Racing will continue with the same four-man crew that won in Marstrand. "I think I owe it to the boys to give them a shot at defending the title" declared Robertson.

When asked about the pressure of going into the new season as defender of the world championship trophy Phil responded, "We'll definitely have a massive target on our backs and we need to pick up and perform where we left off in Marstrand."

Phil Robertson has the tenth and final Tour Card of the 2017 season, guaranteeing entry to all World Match Racing Tour championship level events in the build up to the World Championship at the end of the season.

The team have a short intensive training period planned in the M32 before the championship season kicks off in Australia during late March.

WMRT 2017 Tour Card Holder:

  • Name: Phil Robertson
  • Nationality: Kiwi (New Zealander)
  • Team name: Phil Robertson Racing
  • Year of birth: 1987-05-13
  • Result WMRT 2016: 2nd place

Phil Robertson's Tour Card is the tenth of 10 WMRT Tour Cards to be announced.

Related Articles

GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup
World Tour level event to qualify teams Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points on the 2017 WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 5 Mar Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
Swiss Match Race Gentleman back for WMRT The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 26 Feb All-Star lineup for Congressional Cup 2017
Joachim Aschenbrenner named as the 10th competitor Joachim Aschenbrenner DEN, has been named the tenth competitor in the 2017 Congressional Cup regatta, rounding out, "A great line-up!" in the words of Chairman Joe Seibert. Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta overall
Malcolm Parker crowned champion For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 3
Boulden, Hughes, Parker and Eastman make the semifinals Day three of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals with the sun coming out and the wind finally turning up after lunch. Posted on 18 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 2
Unbeated Boulden takes a clear lead Day two of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin. Posted on 17 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 1
Lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day one of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The regatta hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) got off to a late start with the teams left on dry land for the morning. Posted on 16 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta preview
14 teams set at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) is hosting its premier Youth Match Racing Regatta, the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup, from the 15th-19th of February at RNZYS, Westhaven, with competitors from all around Australasia. Posted on 14 Feb WMRT Geographe Bay Cup overall
Gilmour and Jerwood qualify for Sweden Western Australian skipper David Gilmour survived strong competition and very unpredictable conditions on the third and final day, to win the Geographe Bay Cup. Posted on 13 Feb European Match Race Tour Event 1
French young guns take early lead French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the opening event of the European Tour ahead of Dejan Presen from Slovenia and the Russian Vladimir Liparvski. The multiple Olympian Christian Binder from Austria and the Croatian Pavle Kostov were tied in fourth place. Posted on 13 Feb

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy