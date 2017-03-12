Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Mar Greece 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Estate Master favourite for Australian Farr 40 season-ending national title

by Lisa Ratcliff, Australian Farr 40 media today at 9:02 pm 10-12 March 2017
Martin Hill's Estate Master on Pittwater © Crosbie Lorimer

Another win to Martin Hill's Estate Master at the blowy Sydney Harbour Regatta has firmed the Middle Harbour Yacht Club Farr 40 team as favourite for the coveted season-ending national title, named in honour of Australian class pioneer John Calvert-Jones.

Though not part of the summer pointscore, Estate Master came out of two days of big wind sailing on a busy harbour well-practised and ready for a spectrum of sailing modes.

"The biggest thing we took away from the weekend was heavy air sailing," said David Chapman, Estate Master's tactician for the 2016/17 season. "Saturday was the fastest I've been on a Farr 40 for a sustained period - 18.8 knots for at least two mins – and that was inside the harbour! Then we did a massive broach and put the rig in the water, which we also learnt from.

"We tried a few new things and pushed the boundaries, some things worked and some didn't. Marty did a very good job of helming. He and I have sailed together a lot this season, on the Etchells and the Farr 40, and we are learning to read each other's moves. Our team's done the most sailing together this season though we know Kokomo (Lang Walker) and Angophora (Guido Belgiorno-Nettis) are well-seasoned and can be hard to beat, and Jeff Carter's (Edake) always there," Chapman added.

Hill and his Estate Master team constructed a dominant summer campaign, overpowering the combined Sydney/Melbourne one design fleet in all but the opening of MHYC One Design Trophy last October. That one went to Walker's men who found form early then missed two key regattas.

It's too far out to be reliable however the long range Sydney outlook shows the low pressure system that brought strong to gale force S-SW winds and dangerous surf conditions to the NSW coast moving east, and taking the breeze with it.

Up to four races are due to start at 1100hrs daily for the eight-boat fleet. On Friday and Sunday the national title line-up will race inshore with an offshore day planned for the Saturday, March 11.

The Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron's Principal Race Officer Rob Ridley and his team will conduct the planned 12 race schedule.

Farr 40 John Calvert-Jones National Championship entries:

1. Angophora – Guido Belgiorno-Nettis (NSW)
2. Double Black – Rob Pitts (VIC)
3. Edake – Jeff Carter (NSW)
4. Estate Master – Martin Hill (NSW)
5. Exile – Rob Reynolds (NSW)
6. Kokomo – Lang Walker (NSW)
7. Nutcracker – Rob Davis & Andy Baker (VIC)
8. Zen – Gordon Ketelbey (NSW)

The 2016/17 Farr 40 Australian series is proudly sponsored by; Hacer Group, Hill PDA & Walker Corporation.

www.farr40.asn.au

Related Articles

Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title overall
Estate Master crowned champion Martin Hill's Estate Master narrowly beat the runner up on the final day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title 2017 that wrapped up on Sydney Harbour in strong sou'east winds. Posted on 12 Feb Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title day 1
Sizzling in Sydney In temperatures 30 degrees plus, Sydney's beaches were packed on Saturday February 11 and a little out to sea off Manly's famous surf beach on the first day of the Farr 40 NSW State Title the good guys sizzled. Posted on 11 Feb Farr 40 2016/17 NSW State Title preview
An old foe returns to the Farr 40s A familiar skipper is making his Farr 40 return with an unfamiliar boat name at this weekend's NSW State Title hosted by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club at The Spit, Sydney. Posted on 8 Feb Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy overall
Estate Master King of the Castle again Five wins from six starts easily captured the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design trophy for Martin Hill and his Estate Master team from Sydney, and puts them in a strong position heading into class' NSW and Australian titles in February and March respectively. Posted on 22 Jan Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy day 1
Big swell throws up challenges The skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill and his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class to their advantage on the opening day of the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy. Posted on 21 Jan Newcastle hosting Farr 40s for the first time
With Newcastle One Design Trophy this weekend When the Sydney and Melbourne Farr 40s head to Newcastle this weekend, January 21-22, 2017, to join the local favourite, crews will race on open waters outside Newcastle Harbour, something they have tried for all season. Posted on 18 Jan Rolex Farr 40 Worlds return to Porto Cervo
Yacht Club Costa Smeralda to host 2017 event Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has hosted numerous class events, including the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship in 2003 and 2009. Porto Cervo and YCCS have also conducted several European and Mediterranean regattas for the association. Posted on 15 Jan Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy overall
Narrow victory to Estate Master Jeff Carter's Edake and Martin Hill's Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master's fourth place to Edake's sixth gifting them a narrow series victory. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy day 1
Mastering 'shift water' on opening day Pittwater, sometimes called 'shift water', exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy and still the race management team managed four races in breeze three to 15 knots. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy preview
Second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for the second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy this weekend, December 17-18, 2016. Posted on 15 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy