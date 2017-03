The THINИAIR is Lennon's new International Moth and includes some great design features and meticulous attention details. We speak to Mike Lennon to get all the details.

Related Articles

Flying 10 wins Concours d'Elegance

At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 The Flying 10, an Uffa Fox singlehanded dinghy design from 1949 and the smallest of his 'Flying' series of keelboats, has won the 2017 Concours d'Elegance at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show.

Dinghy Rope's first day at the Dinghy Show

We talk to Andrew Dowley about his day We caught up with Andrew Dowley, founder of Dinghy Rope, about his first morning of exhibiting at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017. The stand was crowed with customers and were snapping some of the offers and bargains to be had!

Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing

A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show.

Interview with Andrew Dowley

The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life.

RS800 class allows boom sheeting

We talk to Class Chairman Chris Feibusch about the change We spoke to Chris Feibusch, Chairman of the RS800 Class Association, about the recent vote to allow off the boom sheeting, his long-time association with the class, and where the class is now heading and who it is hoping to attract.

Managing Risk in Ocean Racing

We speak to Clipper Race Director Mark Light We spoke to Mark Light, Race Director of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, about how Clipper Ventures are continuing to pioneer new techniques and technologies in their quest to make offshore sailing a safer sport.

Steve Nicholson Memorial win

For McGrane's Merlin powered by Hyde We spoke to Ben McGrane after his win in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton SC on Saturday, sailing a Merlin Rocket with his wife Roz. Ben has been working with Hyde Sails developing the Merlin sails and had a new set for the event.

Performance Yacht Charter expand into Fast40s

We speak to founder Lucy Jones about the venture We recently spoke to Lucy Jones, founder of Performance Yacht Charter, about how she got involved in the industry and started the company, what it entails, and also about her latest venture, Fast40+ Race Charter.

We speak to George Hand about MacGlide

The film applied alternative to antifoul paint We spoke to George Hand of Grapefruit Graphics to find out more about MacGlide, the film applied alternative to antifoul paint.