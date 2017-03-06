Please select your home edition
IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC Radio now available

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 4:41 pm 6 March 2017
IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC Radio © ICOM UK

The IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio is now available from approved Icom marine dealers. This new model offers many exceptional features including Active Noise Cancelling technology, a 'last call voice recording function' and an integrated AIS receiver allowing you to monitor real-time AIS vessel traffic information on the radios' large colour TFT LCD.

One of its selling points is that it provides a multi station platform giving you the capability of connecting up to three command stations providing radio operation/intercom via either RCM600 Remote Stations or HM-229 Commandmics in different parts of a vessel.

This new radio is an ideal communication solution for customers looking for:

  • A high class VHF/DSC radio with integrated AIS receiver.
  • A fixed marine radio with large, clear LCD screen and easy to operate keypad and controls.
  • Boat owners with a larger vessel looking for a stylish, advanced multi-station VHF radio solution.
  • Boat builders, electronic specialists looking to install a feature rich communication system on large yachts or motorboats.

For more details about this product and its potential configuration, visit its product page at IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC Radio.

To find your local Icom approved dealer, contact the Icom Sales team on 01227 741741 or via .

