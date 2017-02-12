Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Sailing Glove
Zhik Sailing Glove
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Jolly Harbour Yacht Club Valentine's Regatta

by Grahame Williams today at 4:26 pm 10-12 February 2017

More boats, more fun, great racing again

Two action packed days of racing, three party nights and a Junior Regatta bought together sailors, visitors and residents of Jolly Harbour for an unparalleled weekend. This year saw a record number of entries with the courses being run more closely to Olympic rules including offshore starts to allow for larger boats to compete.

The competitive edge of the skippers and crew made for exciting starts and finishes and good boat handling gave the 150 sailors taking part an exhilarating couple of days. Perfect weather conditions saw "Regardless" scoop Class 1 prize, "Caribbean Alliance Blue Peter" storm in first under Class 2, which won six out of seven races and "Volare" snatched first in Class 3.

Over the two days the Junior Regatta had eighteen youngsters competing in Optimist and Topper Taz dinghies. The winner in each class received Gill sailing gloves donated by Budget Marine.

2017 Jolly Harbour Yacht Club Valentine's Regatta - photo © JHYC
2017 Jolly Harbour Yacht Club Valentine's Regatta - photo © JHYC

Related Articles

IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC
Now available via Icom approved dealers The IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio is now available from approved Icom marine dealers. This new model offers many exceptional features including Active Noise Cancelling technology, a 'last call voice recording function' and an integrated AIS receiver. Posted today at 4:41 pm Write your own Greek odyssey
Go your own way with Sunsail One of the world's oldest cities, Athens' location in Southern Greece made it an important gateway to Europe, Asia and Africa. Today, Athens remains beloved of sailors for much the same reason. Posted on 3 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Optimists at Burghfield
125 helms for Rooster Southern Travellers event On Thursday storm Doris brought destruction, travel chaos and stress for open meeting organisers across the country. Saturday brought 125 sailors to Burghfield, where, thankfully, the conditions were the best experienced for month. Posted on 28 Feb Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail
New Mallorca flotilla for 2017 For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017. Posted on 27 Jan Bowmoor Optimist Training
Bringing the top coaches to the club Instead of our parents taking their children all over the country to find top class coaching this year we have decided to bring the coaches to the sailors. We have formed 2 squads, with ages ranging from 8 to 13, who are interested in winter coaching. Posted on 18 Jan Introducing MacGlide
The game-changing alternative to antifoul paint Fouling of hull surfaces can lead to reduced speed, higher fuel consumption, surface damage and a poor appearance. The solution until now has been to use antifouling paints, though these have damaging effects on the marine environment every day. Posted on 16 Jan DIY Safe Anti-fouling Initiative launched
At the London Boat Show 2017 British Marine, along with the British Coatings Federation (BCF) and Royal Yachting Association (RYA), today (Sunday 8 January 2017) kicked off the new joint DIY Safe Anti-fouling Initiative with a public launch event at the London Boat Show 2017. Posted on 8 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy