2017 Jolly Harbour Yacht Club Valentine's Regatta

by Grahame Williams today at 4:26 pm

More boats, more fun, great racing again

Two action packed days of racing, three party nights and a Junior Regatta bought together sailors, visitors and residents of Jolly Harbour for an unparalleled weekend. This year saw a record number of entries with the courses being run more closely to Olympic rules including offshore starts to allow for larger boats to compete.

The competitive edge of the skippers and crew made for exciting starts and finishes and good boat handling gave the 150 sailors taking part an exhilarating couple of days. Perfect weather conditions saw "Regardless" scoop Class 1 prize, "Caribbean Alliance Blue Peter" storm in first under Class 2, which won six out of seven races and "Volare" snatched first in Class 3.

Over the two days the Junior Regatta had eighteen youngsters competing in Optimist and Topper Taz dinghies. The winner in each class received Gill sailing gloves donated by Budget Marine.