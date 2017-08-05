Gul sponsor the 2017 Scorpion Nationals for the second year running

by John Purdie today at 2:37 pm

The Scorpion Class are pleased to announce Gul as the title sponsor for the National Championship for the second year running. Without their great support we would not be able to run such an amazing championship.

Please visit www.gul.com to find out more information about the amazing kit Gul produce and provide.

More information about the Championship, which will be held at Castle Cover Sailing Club from 29th July - 5th August, can be found here.