RC Laser and Df65 Southport Spring Series at West Lancs - Day 5

by Tony Wilson today at 2:19 pm 5 March 2017

The forecast was for some rain and light-ish winds from the South. The marsh and the wetlands in the area were looking waterlogged and very wet.

On route there was the regular joggers along the prom stretching their spandex. Although mainly only the serious outdoor people on this dreary morning as it had already started to rain. Also the wild life and bird watchers were out with their binoculars and telescopes as big as over sized drainpipes drooped over their shoulders, swiftly making their way to the hide outs.

8 RC Lasers and only 6 for the Dragon Force decided to brave the elements. Rumour was that the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show was on this weekend down at Alexander Palace.

A rigs for Dragons and a bit of a mix for the Lasers, but mainly the B's were used in the morning.

4 quick races were had and then it was inside for a warm up with Tea and biscuits. Wind chill was a bit of a factor as it was only 5 degrees and when you're wet as well, then it ain't no fun, although nobody was really complaining. Some had the proper gear on, you know the stuff that makes you resemble an off shore deep sea fisherman. While a couple of us were starting to feel a bit damp from the inside.

3 more races were had before lunch, and it had continued with the light rain.

Shaun Holbeche and John Sharman seemed to be running the Laser show, while the rest of us were taking it it turns to sort out our own pecking order, still in our usual friendly banter mood. With cold limbs resembling half thawed out chicken drummers, I can tell you that hand dryer (warmer) had seen some use in the boys changing rooms.

Over the lunch break it looked like we had seen the last of the rain and there even seemed to be a glimmer of sunshine. It was only a glimmer mind you.

Then Alan had to jump in the boat to rearrange the buoys and bring them in a bit as the wind direction started to change, or the lack of it.

It was now all of us out with the A sails for 5 afternoon races. The rain reappeared for the last hour and bar a minor radio issue from one guy and another that had left us over lunch, the rest had weathered the coldness. It's not been this damp for a while but hats off to the brave and thanks to the West Lanc's guys for some great intense racing. We did have fun, honest or we wouldn't be coming back for more.

Just one event left in this series and that's in a fortnight (19th March 2017).

Day 5 Results:

RC Laser
1 John Sharman (on countback)
2 Shaun Holbeche
3 Ewan McBride

Df 65
1 John Brierley
2 Alan Watkins
3 Mike Parkington

