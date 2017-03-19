Exmoor Beastie at Wimbleball Sailing Club - Preview

The Exmoor Beastie 2015 © Carrie Clear The Exmoor Beastie 2015 © Carrie Clear

by Dave Stockton today at 11:19 am

Now that you have dusted off your boat, visited the dinghy show and made your preparations for the new season it is time to start your racing by competing in the Exmoor Ales sponsored Exmoor Beastie.

The Beastie is a three hour pursuit race around the beautiful Wimbleball lake and is the last of the South West triangle pursuit race series, sponsored by Exe Sails & Covers.

The first start is at 12.00 on Sunday 19th March. See you on the water.

www.wimbleballsc.org.uk