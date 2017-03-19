Please select your home edition
Exmoor Beastie at Wimbleball Sailing Club - Preview

by Dave Stockton today at 11:19 am 19 March 2017
The Exmoor Beastie 2015 © Carrie Clear

Now that you have dusted off your boat, visited the dinghy show and made your preparations for the new season it is time to start your racing by competing in the Exmoor Ales sponsored Exmoor Beastie.

The Beastie is a three hour pursuit race around the beautiful Wimbleball lake and is the last of the South West triangle pursuit race series, sponsored by Exe Sails & Covers.

The first start is at 12.00 on Sunday 19th March. See you on the water.

www.wimbleballsc.org.uk

South West Challenge 2016
Varying conditions at the three events The three race South West challenge series finished with the Wimbleball Beastie on Sunday, March 20th. The final race lived up to its name with a brisk northerly force 4 and cold conditions, but produced some excellent racing. Posted on 29 Mar 2016 K1 Open and Exmoor Beastie at Wimbleball
Good race conditions despite the cold On Saturday 19th March, Wimbleball Sailing Club hosted the first K1 Open of the 2016 season. Unusually for the South West venue, it was noted by some competitors from further afield, that it was colder at Wimbleball than Glasgow. Posted on 23 Mar 2016 Phantoms at Wimbleball
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series begins Two travelling Phantoms were warmly greeted by the two home sailors on a chilly morning at the picturesque Wimbleball Sailing Club and got the boats set up before an excellent breakfast from the galley. Posted on 22 Mar 2016 Rooster South West Challenge Series concludes
Using combined results from Rocket, Steamer and Beastie The three event South West challenge series finished on Sunday, March 22nd with the Wimbleball Beastie. The final event was sailed in a light north-easterly that certainly challenged the competitors with being in the right place for the gusts. Posted on 27 Mar 2015 Exmoor Beastie
3 hr pursuit at Wimbleball On Sunday 22nd March Wimbleball Sailing Club hosted the annual Exmoor Beastie Pursuit. Sponsored by Exmoor Ales this event comprises the final leg of the new South West Series following events at Roadford and Starcross. Posted on 27 Mar 2015 South West Winter Series announced
At Roadford, Starcross and Wimbleball clubs Are you the best sailor in the South West, can you handle a variety of conditions from Reservoir to Sea? Well now is the time to prove it. The South West has a new challenge for all winter sailors. Posted on 10 Jan 2015 The Exmoor Beastie
The beast swipes its paws down Wimbleball Lake The strength and direction of wind enabled the Beast of Exmoor to swipe his paws across the narrower parts of Wimbleball Lake to knock down the competitors in the annual Exmoor Beastie pursuit race. Posted on 25 Mar 2014 Phantoms at Wimbleball
Suntouched Southern Series round 2 The second round of the Southern Travellers' Series was held at Wimbleball Sailing Club. The morning race saw four of the nine boats in a hole with no wind on the start line. Posted on 25 Mar 2014 The Great Exmoor Beastie preview
At Wimbleball Sailing Club on 23rd March Members of Wimbleball Sailing Club invite you to the 2014 Exmoor Beastie on Sunday 23rd March. The Beastie is a three hour pursuit race which circumnavigates the great expanse of Wimbleball Lake in the Exmoor National Park. Posted on 12 Mar 2014 Tasar Inlands at Wimbleball Lake
Good gathering on the edge of Exmoor A heavy mist and light rain or was it the other way around did not deter a good number of Tasars gathering for the Inlands at the reservoir lake on the edge of Exmoor. Posted on 17 Oct 2013

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
