Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington 2017 VX One Gold Cup
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Crewsaver Offshore Flare Package
Crewsaver Offshore Flare Package
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Mills charts a history-making course to Tokyo

by Lindsey Bell today at 10:04 am 6 March 2017
Hannah Mills in 49erFX training alongside Alain Sign © Credit Nick Dempsey Photography / British Sailing Team

Hannah Mills is a woman on a mission.

She wants another gold medal at Tokyo 2020, which, when added to her Rio gold and London silver, would see her become Britain's most successful female Olympic sailor and top the women's global medal table in the sport as well.

But instead of getting back aboard the trusted 470 women's two person dinghy which she's known and loved for a decade, Mills is going back to school and is attempting her history-making feat in a new class – the 49erFX.

It's a huge physical and mental challenge for the 29-year-old to make the jump from tight, tactical competition in a well-known boat alongside a well-known crew, to fast and furious racing with a new partner in the notoriously hard to handle high performance women's skiff, which saw its Olympic Games debut at Rio 2016.

But with teammate Saskia Clark retiring from Olympic campaigning post-Rio, Mills felt the time was right for a new challenge, to test her limits as a sailor and an athlete and attempt to qualify for her third Olympics in a new event.

"The FX to me just presents such a new and exciting shift. Every day I go sailing I'm scared, I'm excited, I'm laughing so much!" smiled Mills.

"For me it was about finding the love of sailing again. It's an amazing sport, I love the 470 and the racing is awesome. But having done something for ten years, at some point in time I think you have to step away. And I didn't want to step away and not sail. I wanted to step away and still sail.

"It definitely took a bit of time to reach that decision," Mills admitted. "Certainly before Rio, I thought that that would be it. I knew that Sas was going to retire and obviously I hoped that we would achieve what we wanted to achieve [before that].

"The last six months of a campaign are so all-encompassing and exhausting going into a Games. It's just absolutely everything and so you think in that moment that you can't do that again for another four years. But you forget it is just that last six months that are so encompassing and the rest of the journey is slightly different."

At the Games and other key World Sailing events the FX is an all-female event, but Mills will spend the first part of the year getting up to speed alongside experienced male crew Alain Sign, who competed alongside Dylan Fletcher in the 49er – big brother of the FX – for the past ten years and at the Rio Games.

"He's one of the best crews in the world in the 49er class, and for me I didn't want to be swimming around the ocean for the first year sailing with another person just because both of us would probably be inexperienced.

"It was about using what we've got within the British Sailing Team, which is a lot of resources, and linking that up so I can be fast-tracked and hopefully that will help me master the boat quicker than I could do otherwise."

The mixed duo will compete for the first time at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma later this month, and Mills knows it will require a shift in expectations with both sailors having been at the front of their respective events for a number of years.

"As a competitor it's good to be able to switch your mind from racing to win to racing to learn.

"That's a really good skill for any racing sailor. I think it'll be great fun and it'll be really good having Al there as he's very experienced. He can probably calm me down when I'm panicking going downwind at 20 knots and there's 15 other boats coming at me!

"With the FX it's much faster and shorter racing, so everything just happens a lot, lot quicker," Mills continued. "The fleet gets spread out a little bit more. You have to be very good at planning ahead and looking at situations before they happen because you're going that much faster.

"It will be really interesting to see what the racing's like. Palma will be my first look at some racing with other boats and it'll be quite scary I think to have 30 other boats around me, having gone from none!"

In the Olympic medal stakes, if Mills were successful in her mission at Tokyo 2020, two golds and a silver would make her Britain's most successful female Olympic sailor. Globally, she would also surpass Spanish two-time Olympic Champion Theresa Zabell, and Mills's medal colours would also trump the higher medal count of windsurfing duo Alessandra Sensini from Italy (gold, silver and two bronze medals) and Barbara Kendall of New Zealand (gold, silver and bronze) in the worldwide women's sailing medal table.

But she knows the scale of the task she is facing to be in with that chance in the FX.

"It's a big challenge, that's for sure. I'm not deluded that I'm going to step into the FX and everything will be rosy! But I think that challenge is really positive for me," the Cardiff sailor reflected.

"I'm super motivated to go sailing, to get fit and strong and heavy. With the FX being a bigger boat, I'm going to need to put on some weight which is a challenge in itself as I'm quite a tiny person! I'll need to put on about ten percent of my body weight, which is quite a lot.

"There are loads of little things like that which are new challenges and which I've not had to do before in the 470. That's why I'm looking forward to it and why I've done it, because it is stretching me in ways I've not been stretched before. It's going to be an interesting year.

"Obviously it is all about winning a gold medal in Tokyo and I have to be realistic if that's in an FX or a 470," continued Mills, who will look to forge an all-female team later this year.

"To me right now I'm fully committed to the FX and I'm going to be giving that as good a shot as I can."

Follow the British Sailing Team's latest news and updates at www.britishsailingteam.com, on Facebook or on Twitter.

Related Articles

470 Australian Nationals at Lake Macquarie
Belcher and Ryan win again Rio Silver Medallists, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan have won the 470 Australian National Championships held at Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club on Lake Macquarie while the Women's title was won by 2016 Olympian Carrie Smith and crew Amelia Catt. Posted on 13 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Nacra duo Saxton and Groves to part ways
After two successful years together Sailing World Cup gold in Miami this weekend brought with it mixed emotions for Rio Olympians Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, who are to end their Nacra 17 campaign after two successful years together. Posted on 1 Feb Six Miami medals for Britain
As first 2017 World Cup concludes Britain's sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January). Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami overall
Hitting the high notes When the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 5
Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 4
Grael and Kunze show their mettle For Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze, the fourth day of the 2017 World Cup Series Miami presented by Sunbrella started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet. Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 3
Minimising risk key on 'crazy' Biscayne Bay For Swiss RS:X sailor Mateo Sanz Lanz, success on the third day of racing at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella was as much about what he didn't do as what he did do. Posted on 27 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy