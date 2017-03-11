Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 3 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
FINALS
SSL Finals 2016
ABOUT
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013. This new league has been built on the existing circuit of over 220 International Star regattas around the world, using a unified world ranking, created based on the ATP World TourTM, established by tennis players in 1972. Drawing on this inspiration from tennis, the SSL also awards substantial prize money to the best-ranked sailors.
Find out more on the Star Sailors League website here
UPCOMING
SSL FINALS
29 November - 3 December 2016
Nassau, Bahamas
The full list of upcoming events can be found here
"
RANKING
View the full skipper ranking here
GAME
Star Sailors League - Virtual Regatta

Star Sailors League live coverage of the Bacardi Cup 2017

by Star Sailors League today at 9:27 am 5-11 March 2017
Follow live coverage of the Bacardi Cup 2017 © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League

The Bacardi Cup 2017 is about to start in Miami, Florida and the Star Sailors League media crew is getting ready to bring you into the action with the latest in hi-tech camera technology, as well as Virtual Eye 3D Graphics and expert commentators both on the water and in studio will provide thrilling viewing.

The first warning signal of the 90th edition of the historic regatta, that first took place in the Cuban waters of Havana, will blow at 11,55 local time – if the strong North-East wind blowing over 22 knots will calm down, proving wrong the weather forecast. A six days challenge in the traditional Star Class format with one 2.2 miles race per day, attracts every year some of the best Star Sailors in the world at Coral Reef Yacht Club.

Last year's winner is back without his skipper: Frithjof Kleen from Germany will be sailing with Jack Jennings from Chigago, Illinois. The Bacardi Cup 2014 and 2015 winner and President of the ISCYRA Lars Grael and crew Samuel F M Gonçalves are also back here to try to win the 3,000 points worth for the SSL Ranking.

For the first time at Bacardi Cup, the SSL, is giving out as many points as any other SSL Grand Slam to the winner and this event will be a test for the SSL Sea Grand Slam, the one that takes inspiration from traditional regattas celebrating the champions that are the inshore regattas legends with long routes and races, not more than 2 per day, lasting up to two hours.

Local champions have been training here in Miami in the past week, before the wind conditions got too tough even for these heroes. The reigning Star World Champion Augie Diaz and Brazilian crew Bruno Prada, Lars Grael and Jack Jennings have been sailing watched by three-times World Champion coach Luca Modena.

Follow live coverage of the Bacardi Cup 2017 - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League
Follow live coverage of the Bacardi Cup 2017 - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League

The two times winner of SSL Finals (2014/2016) Mark Mendelblatt has also arrived and is tuning his boat with other winners of previous Star Sailors League events: Xavier Rohart (2 times World Champion 2003/2005 and Bronze Medalist Athenes 2004) & Pierre-Alexis Ponsot who won the SSL City Grand Slam 2016 in Hamburg, Germany and the 2012 Bacardi Cup; George Szabo (World Champion 2009) winner of the SSL Lake Grand Slam and SSL Finals 2015 flew in Miami from San Diego, California to meet Italian crew Edoardo Natucci to get their boat ready.

The vice-president of the International Star Class Yacht Racing Associationand 2016 Star Sailors League finalist Hubert Merkelbach is sailing with the #1 crew of the SSL Ranking Sergio Lambertenghi (2nd at the Worlds 2014/2015/2016 and 2nd at the 2016 Bacardi Cup. SSL Finalists Eivind Melleby (2013/2014/2015) & Joshua Revkin (2013/2014/2015/2016) are back sailing together as they were at the 2016 SSL City Grand Slam in Hamburg, Germany where they finished 2nd. Another 2015 SSL Finalist Brian Ledbetter will be sailing with Eric Ledbetter.

Some younger sailors will also be on the star line tomorrow: Luke Lawrence & Ian Coleman who finished 5th at the 2016 Worlds and 2015 Star Sailors League finalists will be there along with Tomas Hornos (2012 Western Hemisphere Champion and 2013 Star Sailors League finalist) & Stuart MacIntosh.

You can watch the action live from 11,40 EST -5 GMT on our stadium at live.starsailors.com

Follow live coverage of the Bacardi Cup 2017 - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League
Follow live coverage of the Bacardi Cup 2017 - photo © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League

Related Articles

Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series overall
Melges 20, J/70, M32 and Star classes competed The curtain has fallen on the 2016/2017 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series organised from October to March by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with clothing supplier SLAM. Posted on 5 Mar Star European Winter Circuit at Monaco
Seventeen boats make the trip Seventeen boats made the trip to Monaco for a strong weekend of winter sailing. Four races were sailed in fresh to strong wins (5-6 Beaufort) and riding the white foamy crests of the long waves downwind will sure be a fond memory for everyone present. Posted on 7 Feb Five classes and over 100 boats set
For 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse As part of its proactive sailing policy and bringing life to the harbour, the Yacht Club de Monaco is expecting an armada of one-design elites for the 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse, 2-5 February. Posted on 31 Jan SSL Finals 2016 - The Movie
All the highlights from Nassau Mark Mendelblatt & Brian Fatih (USA) won the SSL Finals 2016 and a lion share of the $200,000 Prize Purse. In a dramatic final day, the American pair came with a whisker of being eliminated in the Semi Final. Posted on 21 Jan Star European Winter Circuit at Nice
Giampiero Poggi wins opener with Manlio Corsi Corinthians Giampiero Poggi and Manlio Corsi (ITA 8497) prevailed over 46 entrants from 13 nations including 2 world chamions and several Olympians at the 60th Nice Christmas Regatta. Posted on 7 Jan Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Sailing stars go Bahamas Sloop racing... and sink!
SSL Finals racers take on the locals A perfect day in Nassau, Bahamas, off the beautiful Montagu Bay, where the Best of the Best Regatta took place today with traditional sloops racing and Bahamian junior sailing running their 2016 finals. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Mark Mendelblatt & Brian Fatih winners
Of the SSL Finals 2016 Mark Mandelblatt & Brian Fatih (USA) have won the 2016 SSL Finals in Nassau, Bahamas. They are the only team to have won this prestigious event on two occasions. A full press release will follow soon. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 Down to the final ten
In the Star Sailors League Finals at Nassau Diego Negri & Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) have won the SSL Grand Final 2016 Qualifying Rounds, giving the Italians a bye to the final, which features the top four teams. Posted on 2 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy