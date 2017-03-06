Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

International OK Dinghy Demo Boat

by Dave Bourne today at 12:48 pm 6 March 2017
International OK Dinghy Demo Boat © OKDIA

With the class celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the association has put together a demonstration boat for anyone wanting to try their hand at sailing an OK.

The boat is a Hein design which has undergone an extensive refurbishment over the winter, including a complete respray, carbon mast and brand new sail. In this regard, the association would like to thank Idol Composites, Fox's Yacht sales and HD Sails for their very generous contributions to the project.

Initially the boat will be based at Burghfield Sailing Club near Reading, with a view to moving around the country, stopping off at various clubs on a regular basis. The boat will also be made available for the North Sails Super Series which consists of 6, 2 day events starting with the Inland Championship at Rutland in June.

If anyone is interested in trying out the boat at Burghfield, you can make a booking by contacting Deryck Lovegrove. Email:

Alternatively, if you're feeling a little more competitive and adventurous, you can book the boat for one of the Super Series events by contacting Dave Bourne, email . Bookings for the Super Series will be on a first come, first served basis. For these events the class would only ask that a small donation be made towards the upkeep of the boat.

For more information regarding the OK, please check out our new website at www.okdinghy.co.uk

Related Articles

project 60
Telling the OK story, the OK way It's true. OK sailors have more fun. They have been having more fun for sixty years. It's OK to be an OK Dinghy sailor, and especially this year, as the fleet travels to Barbados for the Worlds, everything is going to be OK. Probably more OK than usual. Posted on 3 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar OK Association secures two Series Sponsorships
North Sails and HD Sails support the class The association is highly delighted to announce that it has secured high-level sponsorship from its two premier sailmakers, HD Sails and North Sails, for the 2017 season. Posted on 26 Feb Southport to host 2018 OK Australian Nationals
A rapidly growing local fleet Registered in December 2016, Queensland's Gold Coast are host to the World's newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia. Posted on 25 Feb 55th Australian OK Nationals overall
Mark Jackson claims sixth title Following five days and nine races, Victoria's Mark Jackson has won the 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy National Championship in style at Drummoyne Sailing Club. Posted on 13 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 4
Mark Jackson the man to beat You can't keep a good man down they say - and with one day of racing remaining, defending OK Dinghy National champion Mark Jackson gained the lead at the OK Dinghy Nationals when it matters most. Posted on 12 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 3
Jackson strikes back on 'crazy day' Defending OK Dinghy National champion Mark Jackson struck back today, winning the only OK Dinghy National's race sailed, but Tim Davies still leads after finishing ninth, on a day that light but drastic conditions beset the course area. Posted on 11 Jan Liz Williams holding her own
At Henning Harders OK Dinghy Australian Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week. Posted on 11 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 2
Davies rises to the top A third and a further win has put Tim Davies firmly in the lead of the of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy National Championship, hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler
During Australian Nationals at Drummoyne SC OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease. Posted on 10 Jan

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy