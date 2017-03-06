International OK Dinghy Demo Boat

by Dave Bourne today at 12:48 pm

With the class celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the association has put together a demonstration boat for anyone wanting to try their hand at sailing an OK.

The boat is a Hein design which has undergone an extensive refurbishment over the winter, including a complete respray, carbon mast and brand new sail. In this regard, the association would like to thank Idol Composites, Fox's Yacht sales and HD Sails for their very generous contributions to the project.

Initially the boat will be based at Burghfield Sailing Club near Reading, with a view to moving around the country, stopping off at various clubs on a regular basis. The boat will also be made available for the North Sails Super Series which consists of 6, 2 day events starting with the Inland Championship at Rutland in June.

If anyone is interested in trying out the boat at Burghfield, you can make a booking by contacting Deryck Lovegrove. Email:

Alternatively, if you're feeling a little more competitive and adventurous, you can book the boat for one of the Super Series events by contacting Dave Bourne, email . Bookings for the Super Series will be on a first come, first served basis. For these events the class would only ask that a small donation be made towards the upkeep of the boat.

For more information regarding the OK, please check out our new website at www.okdinghy.co.uk