Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff to finish - Brand New
located in North Shields
18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

Van Munster 'Magic'

by Frank Quealey today at 12:34 pm 6 March 2017
The job to be done on the Lumix 18ft Skiff © Frank Quealey

When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in Race 1 of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, on Sydney Harbour, it looked as though the young team who were sailing the hull would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta.

The crew took the damaged hull to the class boat builders, Van Munster Boats, and left it with Brett Van Munster to see what he could do with it to help them out.

Brett and his team are often called on to make repairs caused when the high tech boats are involved in incidents or suffer structural problems as a result of the enormous pressure being applied in the quest for greater power and speed.

Usually the repairs are need for next week's race which gives the Van Munster team a few days to complete the job. This time they had one day if they wanted to get the skiff back on the water for Race 3.

It wasn't surprising when the Van Munster boys produced their normal 'magic' and got the boat ready in time for it to be collected, driven back to Sydney (from Morriset), rigged and raced in the third race of the championship.

Brett explains: "The repair involved cutting away the damaged area of the hull, deck and internal frames."

"To get it turned around overnight, we used panels from an old boat owned by the Australian 18 Footers League, which is no "longer being used."

"That mainly involved cutting the old boat into thirds behind the centre case to get the panels and structure required to repair the damage."

"The team used the longitudinal frames, deck section and hull out of the old boat which was sacrificed."

"The replacement hull section was glued and taped in place, the longitudinal structure replaced and other damaged internal structure repaired."

The finishing touches to the repair on the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull - photo © Frank Quealey
The finishing touches to the repair on the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull - photo © Frank Quealey

"The replacement deck section was then scarfed, bonded and taped back together."

"The hull and deck were faired and primed around the secondary bonding and non skid added to the cockpit."

"It's a pretty good testimony to the current one design nature of the class when you can use one boat to repair another."

Sounds simple when Brett explains the technique, but in fact it was another great job by Brett and the boys.

Related Articles

18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship overall
Yamaha win race 7 by nearly 2 mins The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O'Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions before today's race but there was tremendous interest on the result as only five points separated the next six boats. Posted on 5 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 6
Brilliant race win by New Zealand's Yamaha New Zealand's Yamaha 18ft Skiff team responded brilliantly to a dramatic week when they dominated the high class fleet in Race 6 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 4 Mar Stephen Quigley: An eye to the future of the 18s
Sailing with his son in the JJ Giltinan Championship When 1996 JJ Giltinan champion Stephen Quigley lined up as skipper of The Kitchen Maker in the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, being sailed this week on Sydney Harbour, he is competing with his son Tom (18) in the bow and Sam Ellis (22) on the sheet. Posted on 3 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 5
Asko Appliances team dominate the day The Asko Appliances team totally dominated the international fleet with a brilliant victory in Race 5 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 2 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 4
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continue excellent form The recently crowned Australian champion Thurlow Fisher Lawyers continued the excellent form the team have shown recently with an outstanding victory in today's Race 4 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 1 Mar 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 3
Incident packed race with huge rain squalls Australia finally broke the New Zealand dominance so far in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, when Appliancesonline.com won an incident packed Race 3 of the championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 28 Feb 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 2
New Zealand's Yamaha team tightened their grip New Zealand champion Yamaha team tightened the grip on the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, with another stunning victory in today's Race 2 of the championship on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 26 Feb 18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship day 1
New Zealand champion Yamaha scores a brilliant win New Zealand champion Yamaha came from behind to score a brilliant win in Race 1 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The winning Group, on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 25 Feb JJ Giltinan Championship Invitational Race
Fleet almost becalmed on Sydney Harbour The 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship regatta began on Sydney Harbour today when the Australian 18 Footers League conducted the traditional Invitation Race for all 26 regatta entrants. Posted on 24 Feb Asko Appliances Team Totally Focused
For the 18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship One of teams with a strong chance to take out the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, is the Asko Appliances team, skippered by Marcus Ashley-Jones. Posted on 24 Feb

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Mar Grafham Water SC Sprint 15 & Sport Chris Black Perpetual Trophy Sprint 15 Open Meeting (Grafham Icicle) for Sprint 15 & Sport
Grafham Water SC- 19 Mar Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Massacre for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy