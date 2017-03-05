RYA Regional Youth Champions recognised at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 4:43 pm
5 March 2017
© Paul Wyeth / RYA
The UK's most promising young sailors and windsurfers were celebrated today (05 March) at the 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards ceremony at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace.
The annual awards were presented by Paralympic Gold Medallist Helena Lucas in recognition of the outstanding achievements and performance of young people across the range of activities the RYA represents.
Winners this year include Youth World Champions in the 29er class Tom Darling (Southern Region) and Crispin Beaumont (Midlands Region) who won Gold at the Youth Sailing World Championships in December.
Ellie Clark, who was crowned the RS Tera Sport Northern Traveller series winner last season, picked up the award for the North East region. She said: "It was amazing to be presented with an award by a Gold Medalist. I'd like to thank my friends, crew and parents who take me to all the events for supporting my sailing."
RYA Regional Youth Champions 2017:
Eastern: William Pank
London & South East: Sam Williams
Midlands: Crispin Beaumont
North East: Ellie Clark
North West: Sam Cooper
Southern: Tom Darling
South West: Finn Hawkins
Wales: Daniel Whiteley
Northern Ireland: Liam Glynn
Scotland: Andrew Brown
